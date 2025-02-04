Pakistan Construction Industry Report 2024: News and Developments, Project Analytics, Market Data, Risk Profile

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Pakistan to shrink by 4.4% in real terms in 2024, owing to rising government debt, political uncertainty, inconsistent economic policies, high inflation, and rising construction costs driven by higher prices of materials like cement, sand, and bricks.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central government's total debt (domestic and external) surged by 2.1% during the first two months of the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25 (July to August 2024). The federal government's total debt rose from PKR68.9 trillion ($227 billion) at the end of June 2024 to PKR70.4 trillion ($231.8 billion) at the end of August 2024.

In September 2024, the Pakistani government announced a series of measures to minimize its administrative expenditures. Some of the measures include abolishing approximately 150,000 government posts, closing six ministries and merging two other ministries; these measures were announced as part of reforms agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the PKR2.1 trillion ($7 billion) loan deal.

Earlier that month, Pakistan's Ministry of Finance announced austerity measures to control expenditures; this includes a ban on the purchase of machinery and equipment, with an exception to those required for hospitals, laboratories, schools, and the agriculture and mining sectors. In late September 2024, the IMF had approved a new PKR2.1 trillion ($7 billion) loan for Pakistan, which will be disbursed in installments over 37 months.

However, the key assumptions used to finalize the package have gone haywire within a month of its approval, leaving the authorities concerned with an option to either renegotiate the package or keep suffocating the economy with more taxes. In mid-November 2024, the IMF held constructive talks with the Pakistani authorities on economic policy and reform efforts; the unusual visit came too early for the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which was due in Q1 2025



