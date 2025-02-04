Uruguay Construction Industry Report 2024: News and Developments, Project Analytics, Market Data, Risk Profile

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Uruguay to expand by 0.5% in real terms in 2024, before increasing at an average annual rate of 3.7% from 2025 to 2028. Growth in the market will be supported by investments in the transport, electricity, and housing infrastructure projects.

The construction industry in Uruguay is characterized by robust institutions and is helped by stable politics and a conducive business environment. However, navigating high levels of regulation and bureaucratic processes pose challenges for some investors. Over the forecast period, Uruguay's ability to streamline the permitting processes, as well as improve regulatory clarity, will be important for determining the success of project implementation.

Other headwinds include significant labor shortages and skills gaps that will require additional government funding into vocational training. One area the country does excel is in renewable energy, with 90% renewable energy generation, which mainly comes from its hydroelectric sources. In late September 2024, the Uruguayan Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining (MIEM) authorized the state-owned energy company, the National Administration of Fuels, Alcohol and Portland (ANCAP) to carry out bidding for offshore wind blocks, enabling the production of green hydrogen.

The tender will grant the winning bid the right to explore the conditions of wind, tide, depth, and other factors, to install wind parks at sea. The Uruguayan government has identified around 20 blocks for exploration, of which, only four blocks will be tendered. The four blocks, which cover an area of 500km2, have the potential to develop approximately 3GW of offshore wind power each, producing 200 kt/year of green hydrogen. Previously in July 2024, the Uruguayan government published its Roadmap for Green Hydrogen and Derivatives, with a goal to reach a production of 1Mt/year of green hydrogen by 2040.



