Mexico Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Contract by 7.1% in 2025 Amid Precarious US-Mexican Relations, Fiscal Consolidation, Depreciation of Currency, and High Costs - Forecast to 2028

The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico's construction industry is estimated to have expanded by 4.1% in 2024, supported by investment in building activities, particularly in residential and infrastructure sectors. According to Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the volume index of construction production in Mexico grew by 6.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, owing to YoY growths in buildings (8.4%), civil engineering works (2.3%), and specialised construction activities (0.8%).



However, the industry is expected to face challenges in 2025, forecasted to shrink by 7.1%. This weakness is attributed to headwinds such as political uncertainty amid precarious US-Mexican relations, fiscal consolidation, depreciation of the local currency (Mexican Peso - MXN), and high construction costs. Mexico's Chamber of Deputies approved the 2025 Federal Expenditure Budget (PEF) in mid-December 2024.

The budget includes an allocation of MXN9.3 trillion ($535.1 billion) for 2025 - marking a 1.9% fall in real terms, compared to 2024. The proposed budget prioritizes debt service over key sectors like investment, health, and education. Investment spending - both physical (tangible assets) and financial (funds) - is set to decrease by 14% compared to 2024, while funding for the healthcare sector will fall by 11% and that for the education sector will fall by 1.2%, in 2025.

Additionally, Donald Trump's re-election as the President of the US threatens renunciation and migration status quos, while spelling uncertainty for Mexican-US trade. For instance, President-elect Trump announced that when he begins his term in January 2025, he will implement 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada, unless the two countries comply with US demands.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Mexico, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

