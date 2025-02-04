Turkey Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Expand by of 4.1% from 2026 to 2028, Supported by Investments in Transport, Energy, Industrial, and Housing Projects

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkish construction industry expected to grow in real terms by 8.7% in 2024, supported by investments in industrial construction and housing projects, coupled with the reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure damaged by the earthquake in February 2023.

In addition, the average construction turnover index grew sharply by 88.5% YoY in the first nine months of 2024. By segment, the construction turnover index of buildings rose by 96.9% YoY, while that of civil engineering works grew by 82% YoY, and utility projects by 71.5% YoY during the same period.

Furthermore, financial support from foreign institutions is expected to bolster the construction industry's output, with Saudi Arabian finance company, Islamic Development Bank Group, and Turkish import and export company, Turk Eximbank investing TRY3.4 billion ($100 million) in November 2024, to boost green energy investment in earthquake-affected areas. Additionally, the Europe Development Bank (EIB) approved a TRY9 billion ($270.5 million) loan in July 2024 to fund the development of earthquake-affected infrastructure.



Although registering healthy growth in 2024, the construction industry's output growth momentum will continue to be undermined by high inflation, interest rates, and construction costs, along with the devaluation of the Turkish Lira coupled with falling building permits, resulting the industry to record a slower growth of 2.5% in real term in 2025.

According to TurkStat, the total floor area of permits issued for building construction decreased by 10.2% YoY in the first nine months of 2024, with residential buildings falling by 10.9%, common area buildings by 10.2% and non-residential buildings by 8.7% during the same period. The Turkish construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 4.1% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments in transport, energy, industrial, and housing projects



