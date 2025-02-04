South Africa Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Record an AAGR of 3.5% During 2026-2028, Supported by Public and Private Investments in Infrastructure and Energy Projects

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in South Africa was expected to contract further, by 5% in real terms in 2024 and 0.5% in 2025, owing to headwinds such as weak economic activity, high construction costs, coupled with subdued residential buildings and civil construction activities.

According to the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the average construction materials price index rose by 6.5% year on year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2024, preceded by annual growth of 6.6% in 2023. Furthermore, the average construction materials price index for civil engineering rose by 6% in the first ten months of 2024, preceded by annual growth of 4.4% in 2023.



The analyst expects South Africa's construction industry to rebound over the remainder of the forecast period and record average annual growth of 3.5% from 2026 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in infrastructure and energy projects. The industry's growth will also be supported by the national target to increase the share of renewable energy to 50% of the total energy mix, and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In line with this, in September 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and FirstRand Bank Ltd - a domestic bank holding company - announced a joint venture, investing ZAR7.4 billion ($400 million) in renewable energy projects. This investment will be used in various construction projects such as photovoltaic and wind energy, and energy-efficiency projects. Furthermore, in September 2024, Terra Firma - a South African independent power producer (IPP) - announced plans to construct a new ZAR1.3 billion ($70 million) solar plant with an installed capacity of 110MW.



