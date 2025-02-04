Opportunities in the Western European Household Products Industry to 2028, with Case Studies of Romafolli, GreenEtiq and Living Proof

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Western European Household Products Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of current household products industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
The Western European household products industry was valued at $65.6 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, to reach $75.3 billion in 2028. The household products industry in Western Europe remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 31.5%. Procter & Gamble, the largest company, held an 8.8% value share. The overall value share of private label products in the Western European household products industry stood at 26.1% in 2023.
With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for household products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for multi-functional products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating household products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European household products industry, analyzing data from 19 countries. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides an overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most successful household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Western European region, as well as analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
- Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European household products industry in 2023. It covers various distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, B-2-B supply, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, and other retailers.
- Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of household products.
- Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Western European household products industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and global deals.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Company Coverage Includes:
- L'Oréal
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
- Henkel
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Essity
- Romafolli
- GreenEtiq
- Living Proof
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Market Size Analysis - Western Europe Compared with Other Regions
- Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
- Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Sector
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in Western Europe
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in Western Europe
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors
- Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Danish C&T Industry
- Denmark: Demographic Analysis
- Denmark: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities
- Denmark: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Danish C&T Industry
- Overview of the Netherlands C&T Industry
- Netherlands: Demographic Analysis
- Netherlands: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities
- Netherlands: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Netherlands C&T Industry
- Overview of the Swiss C&T Industry
- Key Trends in the Swiss C&T Industry
- Overview of the UK C&T Industry
- UK: Demographic Analysis
- UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
- UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the UK C&T Industry
- Success Stories
- Case Study: Romafolli Soothing Scalp Tonic
- Case Study: GreenEtiq AntiAge & Moisture Cream
- Case Study: Living Proof - Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the Western European C&T Industry
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the Western European C&T Industry
- Leading Brands in the Western European C&T Industry
- Private Label Penetration in the Western European C&T Industry Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country
- Leading Distribution Channels by Sector
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Outlook
- Key Challenges in the Western European C&T Industry
- Future Outlook for the Western European C&T Industry
- Select Industry Metrics
- Europe Patent Filings
- Global Patent Filings
- Europe Job Analytics by Company
- Europe Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Deals
