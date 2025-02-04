Opportunities in the Western European Household Products Industry to 2028, with Case Studies of Romafolli, GreenEtiq and Living Proof

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Western European Household Products Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of current household products industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



The Western European household products industry was valued at $65.6 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, to reach $75.3 billion in 2028. The household products industry in Western Europe remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 31.5%. Procter & Gamble, the largest company, held an 8.8% value share. The overall value share of private label products in the Western European household products industry stood at 26.1% in 2023.



With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for household products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for multi-functional products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating household products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.



Report Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European household products industry, analyzing data from 19 countries. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment : Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category. High-potential countries analysis : Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Country deep dive : Provides an overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

: Provides an overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries. Success stories : This section features some of the most successful household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.

: This section features some of the most successful household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry. Competitive environment : Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Western European region, as well as analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Western European region, as well as analyzing the growth of private labels in the region. Distribution analysis : Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European household products industry in 2023. It covers various distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, B-2-B supply, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, and other retailers.

: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European household products industry in 2023. It covers various distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, B-2-B supply, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, and other retailers. Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of household products.

: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of household products. Challenges and outlook : Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Western European household products industry.

: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Western European household products industry. Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and global deals.

Company Coverage Includes:

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Henkel

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Essity

Romafolli

GreenEtiq

Living Proof

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Western Europe Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Country

Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Sector

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Western Europe

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Western Europe

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Danish C&T Industry Denmark: Demographic Analysis Denmark: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities Denmark: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Danish C&T Industry

Overview of the Netherlands C&T Industry Netherlands: Demographic Analysis Netherlands: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities Netherlands: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Netherlands C&T Industry

Overview of the Swiss C&T Industry Key Trends in the Swiss C&T Industry

Overview of the UK C&T Industry UK: Demographic Analysis UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector Key Trends in the UK C&T Industry

Success Stories

Case Study: Romafolli Soothing Scalp Tonic Case Study: GreenEtiq AntiAge & Moisture Cream Case Study: Living Proof - Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Western European C&T Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Western European C&T Industry

Leading Brands in the Western European C&T Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Western European C&T Industry Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Outlook

Key Challenges in the Western European C&T Industry

Future Outlook for the Western European C&T Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Europe Patent Filings

Global Patent Filings

Europe Job Analytics by Company

Europe Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

