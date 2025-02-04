Egypt Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 7.6% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investment in Transport, Power, Housing, and Hydrogen Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Egypt is anticipated to grow by 5.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private sector investments in commercial, transportation, and energy projects.

In terms of the energy sector's development, the government aims to increase oil production by 9%, increasing from 580,000 barrels per day in FY2023-24 to 637,000 barrels per day in FY2024-25. The government also plans to drill 110 exploratory wells in FY2024-25 with an investment of EGP50.8 billion ($1.2 billion), as part of a broader plan to drill 586 wells and invest EGP304.6 billion ($7.2 billion) by 2030. However, the rising geopolitical tension between Egypt and Israel, spiralling tensions in the Red Sea, and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound (EGP) are expected to weigh upon the investors' confidence in the short term.



The construction industry's output is expected to record an annual average growth of 7.6% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in transport, power, housing, and hydrogen infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the electricity mix to 40% of the country's total electricity mix by 2040.

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) intends to build a 10GW wind farm on a 3,025km2 site in West Suhag, Egypt, with an investment of EGP423.1 billion ($10 billion), which will generate 47,790GWh of clean energy annually, reducing Egypt's carbon emissions by 9% or 23.8 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Egypt, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

