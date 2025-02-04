Argentina Construction Industry Report 2024: News and Developments, Market Data, Political Impacts, Project Analytics, Key Players 2019-2028

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Argentina's construction industry plunged by 21.1% in real terms in 2024, owing to inflated prices, high construction costs, and dramatic fiscal budget cuts, among a plethora of alternative growth-stunting factors.

Earlier in December 2023, President Javier Milei's austerity drive abetted the devaluation of Argentina's peso in pursuit to control imports, curb inflation, and tackled Argentina's mammoth fiscal deficit. Consequently, the average construction cost index in Greater Buenos Aires - which houses approximately 33% of Argentina's total population - grew by 231.8% year on year (YoY) in the first seven months of 2024, preceding appreciating by 138.6% in 2023, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (INDEC). Alarmingly, it is estimated that there are nearly 12 billion bills in current circulation - equivalent to 260 million bills per person.

Furthermore, the cessation of construction projects and budgetary cuts of public universities (by 71% for 2024) has further stunted 2024 construction output. Into 2025, declined building permits are expected to keep the construction output weak, albeit output is expected to recover in H2 of 2025 as inflationary pressures curtail and builder's confidence improve parallel to declining interest rates: In November 2024, the Central Bank of Argentina - Banco Central de la Republica Argentina (BCRA) reduced the interest rate by 500 basis points from 40% in May 2024 to 35%.



The industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 4.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, and oil and gas projects. For instance, in July 2024, Petronas - the Malaysian state-run oil company - and YPF - the Argentine energy company - announced plans to invest ARS41.7 trillion ($30 billion) in developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Sierra Grande by 2027



