Demulsifier Market to surpass USD 3.5 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demulsifier Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 3.5 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is driven by the ongoing expansion of the oil and gas industry, especially in regions such as North America and the Middle East, where crude oil production continues to rise. The increasing emphasis on meeting environmental regulations has led to a surge in demand for more efficient demulsifier formulations to manage oil sludge and wastewater effectively.

Alongside this, innovations in green demulsifiers are gaining traction, addressing the industry's sustainability challenges while contributing to market growth. As industrialization accelerates and energy needs grow, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the demand for demulsifiers is expected to see significant growth. The region’s rapid development, especially in energy-heavy industries, is a key driver for the global market’s expansion, placing further emphasis on the need for advanced water separation technologies.

The oil-soluble demulsifier segment dominated the demulsifier market, contributing USD 1.6 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to expand at a rate of 3.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Oil-soluble demulsifiers are preferred for their superior ability to separate water from crude oil, improving the quality of the final product while protecting refining equipment. These demulsifiers are particularly effective in both offshore and onshore oil fields, where crude oil typically contains high concentrations of water and salts, which can be challenging to separate. The ongoing need for high-performance demulsifiers in these challenging environments is expected to further propel this segment's growth.

The crude oil segment is another key driver of the global demulsifier market, accounting for USD 868.1 million in 2024. This segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 3.8% through 2034, thanks to the critical role demulsifiers play in crude oil production and refining processes. Demulsifiers help break emulsions, which facilitates the separation of water, salts, and impurities from crude oil. This ensures that the refining process runs smoothly and results in a higher-quality final product, positioning demulsifiers as an essential tool for oil producers and refineries around the world.

In the U.S., the demulsifier market was valued at USD 621.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The U.S. remains a dominant force in the global market, benefiting from a well-established oil and gas sector, state-of-the-art refining technologies, and a steady demand for solutions that enhance crude oil processing. The U.S. shale boom continues to drive the need for advanced water separation solutions, further cementing the country’s position as a major player in the market.

Demulsifier Market Players

Companies including Akzo Nobel, Baker Hughes, BASF, Clariant, Croda International, Dorf Ketal, Dow Chemical, Ecolab, Halliburton, National Chemical & Petroleum Industries, PT Eonchemicals Putra are some firms working in demulsifier industry.

