Brazil Construction Industry Report 2024: Output Grew by 3% in Real Terms, Aided by Recovery in Building Activities and Investment in Infrastructure and Industrial Projects - Forecasts to 2028

The "Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recovery in building activities, stimulated by investment in infrastructure and industrial projects fueled Brazil's construction output of 3% in real terms in 2024

Furthermore, according to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Companies (ABECIP), loans for real estate acquisition and construction grew by 22.7% YoY in the first ten months of this year; by segment, loans grew by 20.7% YoY for real estate acquisition and 29.1% YoY for real estate construction, over the same period.

Moreover, according to the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) and the National Service for Industrial Training (SENAI), the total number of residential units launched domestically grew by 17.3% YoY in the first nine months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 4% in 2023. Accordingly - and in consistency with construction prospects - Brazil's business confidence indicator (ICEI) grew by 1.6% YoY in the first eleven months of 2024, according to the National Industry Confederation (CNI).



Despite $12 Billion announced in government spending cuts through to 2026, construction output is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 3.6% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. In October 2024, the government announced an investment of BRL110 billion ($22 billion) for improving 436.9km of road network, and 849.5km of lane roads in the country by 2026.

Furthermore, the government plans to auction 22 port terminal projects in 2025, targeting BRL8.7 billion ($1.7 billion) in investment. Growth over the forecasted period will also be supported by the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 16% in 2021 to 45% by 2030



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Brazil, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



