Biodiesel Global Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of 150+ Players Including Air Liquide, Aemetis, AG Processing, AgriBioFuels Argent Energy UK, Biodico, Bchem, Biodiesel Argent & More

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biodiesel was valued at US$36.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$49.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







How Is the Market for Biodiesel Influenced by Global Policies?



Global policies significantly influence the biodiesel market, with numerous countries implementing mandates and incentives to encourage its production and use. These policies are driven by the need to address climate change, promote energy security, and support agricultural sectors. The European Union, for instance, has set ambitious targets for renewable energy consumption in the transport sector, which includes a significant portion allocated to biodiesel. In the United States, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates a minimum volume of biofuels to be blended into the national fuel supply, which has spurred substantial growth in biodiesel production and use.



What Drives the Growth in the Biodiesel Market?



Growth in the biodiesel market is driven by several factors, including supportive government policies, technological advancements in production, and a growing collective environmental consciousness among consumers. Governments worldwide are offering tax incentives and subsidies to promote biodiesel as part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and boost renewable energy use.

Technological improvements have also made biodiesel production more efficient and cost-effective, broadening its appeal and feasibility across various sectors. Additionally, the shift in consumer behavior towards more sustainable and eco-friendly products has increased demand for biodiesel.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Biodiesel market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Feedstock (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Other Feedstocks)

Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Vegetable Oils-based Biodiesel segment, which is expected to reach US$38.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%.

The Animal Fats-based Biodiesel segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AAA Oils & Fats Pte Ltd., A subsidiary of Apical Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Air Liquide, Aemetis, AG Processing, AgriBioFuels, Biodico and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Biodiesel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 152 major companies featured in this Biodiesel market report include:

AAA Oils & Fats Pte Ltd., A subsidiary of Apical Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Air Liquide

Aemetis

AG Processing Inc.

AgriBioFuels

Argent Energy UK

Baker Commodities

American Biodiesel, Inc. dba Community Fuels

Biodico

Bangchak Petroleum Company

Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET)

Bio Oils

Bchem

Biodiesel Argent

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 514 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Biodiesel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Biodiesel

Characteristic Features of Biodiesel

Biodiesel Blend

Biodiesel Production Process

Raw Materials Used in Biodiesel Production

Benefits & Drawbacks of Biodiesel Consumption

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Vegetable Oil: The Most Widely Used Feedstock for Biodiesel Production

Transportation Fuel Emerges as the Leading Application Category

Europe Leads the Biodiesel Market

Competition

Leading Biodiesel Producers in the US by Capacity (in Million Gallons Per Annum) for 2020

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need for Alternative/Renewable Fuels Drives Focus onto Biofuels

Future Trends in Biofuel Industry to Impact Growth of Biodiesel Market

Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources and Shift Towards Renewable Energy Presents Opportunities for Biodiesel Market

Amidst Concerns over Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Demand for Clean & Eco-Friendly Fuels Drives Growth in Biodiesel Market

Growing Importance of Biodiesel as a Substitute Fuel in Automotive Industry

Global Car Sales Breakdown by Fuel Type (in %) for 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Use of Biodiesel to Supplement Existing Engine Designs in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Power Generation: Potential for Biodiesel as Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Need to Reduce GHG Emissions & Ensure Compliance with IMO Specifications Drives Marine Sector to Use Biofuels/Blends

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Technology Innovations Promise Further Opportunities for Biodiesel as Transportation Fuel

Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Biodiesel Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities

Vegetable Oils-Based Biodiesel: Easy Modification of Existing Diesel Engines Fuels Adoption

Major Feedstock Use in Biodiesel Production by Region/Country

Oil Price Volatility and Shift towards EVs Presents Challenges for Biodiesel Market

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor Impacting Biodiesel Demand

Major Challenges Facing Biodiesel Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c97g6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment