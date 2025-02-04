Global Flame Retardants Market Report 2024-2031: Opportunities Abound in Enhanced Thermoset Polyurethane Composite Applications, Sustainable Chemistries, Nanotechnology for FR Development for Textiles

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardants Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the FR market by product type, material, application, and end use, offering vital qualitative and quantitative market insights. The report analyzes factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2031.

Flame retardants (FRs) are chemical additives deployed to mitigate flame propagation in various sectors, including construction, wire & cable, transportation, and electrical & electronics. Regional regulations and standards set by different end-use industries significantly impact the FR industry.

Moreover, a global increase in high-rise fires highlights the need for improved safety standards for aluminum composite panel cladding used in building siding. A primary focus area for raw material suppliers and FR manufacturers is thus the augmentation of sustainable, safe content in their products.



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in the Flame Retardants Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Flame Retardants (FR) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation: FRs

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors

Value Chain

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material Type

Volume Forecast by Material Type

FRs by Material Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

FRs by Application

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

FRs by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

FRs by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

FRs by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Thermoset Polyurethane (PU) Composite Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Chemistries

Growth Opportunity 3: Nanotechnology for FR Development for Textiles

