Global Flame Retardants Market Report 2024-2031: Opportunities Abound in Enhanced Thermoset Polyurethane Composite Applications, Sustainable Chemistries, Nanotechnology for FR Development for Textiles

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardants Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments the FR market by product type, material, application, and end use, offering vital qualitative and quantitative market insights. The report analyzes factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2031.
Flame retardants (FRs) are chemical additives deployed to mitigate flame propagation in various sectors, including construction, wire & cable, transportation, and electrical & electronics. Regional regulations and standards set by different end-use industries significantly impact the FR industry.
Moreover, a global increase in high-rise fires highlights the need for improved safety standards for aluminum composite panel cladding used in building siding. A primary focus area for raw material suppliers and FR manufacturers is thus the augmentation of sustainable, safe content in their products.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Flame Retardants Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Flame Retardants (FR) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation: FRs
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Value Chain
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Volume Forecast by Material Type
- FRs by Material Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- FRs by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- FRs by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Forecast by End-use Industry
- FRs by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- FRs by Region
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Thermoset Polyurethane (PU) Composite Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Chemistries
- Growth Opportunity 3: Nanotechnology for FR Development for Textiles
