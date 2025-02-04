The Rise of Medical and Pharma Unicorns: Game-Changing Start-ups in AI, Gene Editing, and Biotechnology

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Start-up Series - Unicorn Quest: Innovators in Medical and Pharma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report highlights start-ups poised to become unicorns in the medical and pharma sectors. It explores how advancements such as AI-driven diagnostics, gene editing, synthetic biology, and personalized healthcare solutions help address unmet medical needs and enhance precision medicine.

The report provides insights into startups' growth potential, innovation strategies, and impact, enabling stakeholders to identify promising companies and understand their contributions to the evolving medical and pharmaceutical landscapes.



Amidst global efforts to revolutionize healthcare, startups in the medical and pharma sectors are driving transformative innovations. They are developing cutting-edge solutions in diagnostics, therapeutics, and biotechnology, including AI-powered tools, gene editing, and digital health platforms. The report highlights key startups driving healthcare innovation and disruption. Utilizing insights from the Disruptor Intelligence Center and expert analysis, the report provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of emerging trends, startup investors, and investment opportunities.



Report Scope

The start-ups featured in this report were founded in 2015 or later and provide innovative solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Their offerings span across diagnostics, monitoring, gene editing, synthetic biology, therapeutic development, AI-driven tools, and more.

Start-ups are leveraging technology to address critical healthcare challenges through non-invasive diagnostics, advanced gene-editing platforms, and personalized medicine.

Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: Gain insights into the latest advancements and potential unicorns in the medical and pharma sectors.

Discover new startups: The report highlights promising startups pioneering disruptive technologies in diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital tools.

Identify key focus areas: Understand innovation trends such as AI-driven diagnostics, gene editing, and synthetic biology, and the startups excelling in these domains.

Learn about innovation areas: Deep-dive into pharma and medical startups researching cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct solutions.

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of the report

Executive summary

Startup map

Venture financing trend

Sector analysis: Startups - Medical and Pharma

Company coverage includes:

Activ Surgical

Altamira Therapeutics

Antheia

Asimov

BioIntellisense

Closed Loop Medicine

ConcertAI

CorVista Health

Dewpoint Therapeutics

DNA Script SAS

Excision BioTherapeutics

eXo Imaging

Henlius

Hummingbird Bioscience

Karius

knowRX

MD Anderson

MedRhythms

Mission Bio

Mission Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

MOBILion Systems

Nanite

Novo Nordisk

Obsidian Therapeutics

Palleon Pharmaceuticals

RevOpsis Therapeutics

Saliogen Therapeutics

SeLux Diagnostics

Serum Institute of India

SiPhox

Skyhawk Therapeutics

Synthekine

Tissium SA

TMRW Life Sciences

Truvian Sciences

Univercells

University of Miami

Valo Health

Visby Medical

Xilis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffw7z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.