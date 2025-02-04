MOVEMBER INVESTS $3.6 MILLION INTO 18 GRANTS ADDRESSING HEALTH INEQUITIES IN PROSTATE CANCER CARE

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA – Movember is proud to announce its latest prostate cancer investment of over $3.6 million. Eighteen grants (16 proposals and 2 community development grants) that are directly tackling inequities in prostate cancer care are receiving funding over three years. The grants are spread across five countries – six in Canada, five in the United Kingdom, three in Australia, three in the United States and one in Ireland – each having a specific focus population and care area.

Income, education, geographical location, and discrimination based on ethnicity, race, gender and sexual orientation, are only a fraction of factors that can negatively affect a person’s quality of cancer care. This is defined as the “equity gap” and it’s costing people their lives.

“We’re living in a time of amazing advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care. Though, the reality is that who you are and where you live dictates the quality of care you receive,” says Kris Bennett, Director of Prostate Cancer Health Equity at Movember. “To address these inequities, head on, each grant funded by Movember will target one or more key populations that are culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD), rural and remote, LGBTQIA+, First Nations and Indigenous, Black and Caribbean men or people of low socio-economic status.”

Targeted outreach programs will help provide education and empower historically and intentionally excluded communities, using community stakeholders and voices to build trust. Collaborations with healthcare providers, academic institutions, and community-based organizations will share resources and expertise to develop tailored solutions.

“The community partnerships are a key component to enable these projects to identify important gaps in cancer outcomes and to inform meaningful interventions and strategies that improve equity,” says Sarah Weller, Global Director of Prostate Cancer at Movember. “These comprehensive efforts will aim to ensure that all people with a prostate have access to essential information, support, and treatment.”

To ensure the grant recipients reflected the unique needs and priorities of local communities, review panels were held in each participating country (Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom). These panels brought together diverse perspectives, including those of Movember community members with lived experience, health equity advocates, and subject matter experts.

Movember recognizes that centering the voices of those closest to the challenges being addressed is essential to advancing health equity. Community voices provide invaluable insights into the barriers, opportunities, and unmet needs within their populations—insights that are often overlooked without intentional engagement. This approach not only strengthens the impact of our funding but also ensures our initiatives align with the lived realities and priorities of the communities we serve.

United States Funding Details

The United States will see $600,000 invested into three successful grant proposals. One grant recipient is the University of Texas whose program will focus on Houston’s population of Black prostate cancer survivors: addressing the inequity of access to new knowledge networks that reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Studies show that Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white men.1 In the United States, Black men, including those of African and Caribbean descent, experience significant disparities in prostate cancer survivorship. Additionally, they often face greater stress and lower well-being after treatment compared to non-Hispanic White men.

The University of Texas’ research program will address this gap by assessing Black prostate cancer survivors’ social isolation, loneliness and their associated risk and protective factors; in tandem with conducting interviews with Black prostate cancer survivors and leaders of key community organizations serving Black men. Their goal is to improve social well-being by using these findings to develop culturally sensitive programs to alleviate social isolation and loneliness, tailored specifically to the needs of Black prostate cancer survivors.

STAY TUNED: The remaining two recipients are in the final stages of the contracting process and once completed, Movember will announce them as well. To learn more about Movember’s work in the prostate cancer space visit here .

References

1 Giaquinto AN, Miller KD, Tossas KY, et al: Cancer statistics for African American/Black People 2022. CA: A Cancer J Clin 72:202-229, 2022