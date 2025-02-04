EnviroGold Global Achieves Major Process Optimisation Breakthrough, Doubling Project Economics and Enhancing Environmental Performance

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that monetises mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental and social liabilities, has doubled project NPV 10 and internal rate of return following process optimisation and pre-concentration test work for a US based client. The pre-concentration achieved 87% gold recovery into 27.8% of the initial mass, with other targeted metals achieving 78% recovery.

Key Technical Outcomes:

Pre-Concentration Efficiency: Achieved 87% gold recovery and 78% recovery of other targeted metals into 27.8% of the initial mass.

Achieved 87% gold recovery and 78% recovery of other targeted metals into 27.8% of the initial mass. Reduced Plant Scale: The tailings volume throughput remains at nameplate capacity of one million tonnes per annum, with only 30% of the feedstock volume requiring leaching in the NVRO Process following pre-concentration.

The tailings volume throughput remains at nameplate capacity of one million tonnes per annum, with only 30% of the feedstock volume requiring leaching in the NVRO Process following pre-concentration. Reduced CAPEX and OPEX: A 70% reduction in leach plant scale leads to significant CAPEX and OPEX savings.

A 70% reduction in leach plant scale leads to significant CAPEX and OPEX savings. Economic Impact: After factoring in additional equipment and associated operational costs, preliminary financial modelling indicates at least a twofold increase in project NPV₁₀ and internal rate of return .

After factoring in additional equipment and associated operational costs, preliminary financial modelling indicates at least a twofold increase in project NPV₁₀ and internal rate of return Environmental Benefit: By targeting sulphide recovery in pre-concentration and directing a high acid-neutralising component to waste, Net Acid Producing Potential (NAPP) in waste has been significantly reduced without additional neutralisation steps. The NVRO Process further consumes sulphides in its reaction pathway, leading to a substantial reduction in NAPP within NVRO Process waste streams.

By targeting sulphide recovery in pre-concentration and directing a high acid-neutralising component to waste, Net Acid Producing Potential (NAPP) in waste has been significantly reduced without additional neutralisation steps. The NVRO Process further consumes sulphides in its reaction pathway, leading to a substantial reduction in NAPP within NVRO Process waste streams. Process Optimisation: To further enhance project economics for clients, EnviroGold has engaged international technology Group ANDRITZ to simulate the NVRO Process using the industry leading IDEAS Simulation software. Learn more about IDEAS at www.andritz.com. This simulation will accelerate client specific process optimization, engineering, and right-sizing for end-to-end processing of sulphidic mine tailings.

To further enhance project economics for clients, EnviroGold has engaged international technology Group ANDRITZ to simulate the NVRO Process using the industry leading IDEAS Simulation software. Learn more about IDEAS at www.andritz.com. This simulation will accelerate client specific process optimization, engineering, and right-sizing for end-to-end processing of sulphidic mine tailings. These developments further strengthen EnviroGold’s first mover advantage and accelerate the commercialisation of its highly efficient and scalable solution for processing mine tailings.



CEO, David Cam, commented: “In addition to the demonstrated outcomes of the NVRO Process, incorporating pre-concentration methodologies delivers significant economic, operational and environmental enhancements to our technology. The addition of the Andritz simulation software, combined with our ability to fast-track test work and feasibility studies through the EnviroGold Demonstration Plant, places the company in a stronger position to accelerate its commercialisation strategy.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

