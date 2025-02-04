Sweetwater Brewing Launches Dive Beer: A Perfect No Frills, Satisfying, Crisp Lager

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) proudly introduces Dive Beer—a crisp, no-frills lager that channels the laid-back spirit of dive bars everywhere. Dive Beer offers a fresh take on what it means to enjoy a simple, satisfying brew. Crafted for beer enthusiasts who value simplicity and affordability, Dive Beer sets a new standard for the sub-premium beer market. At 4.0% ABV, it’s the ideal lager to dive into long nights and shared moments, offering a clean, crisp flavor that is both refreshing and well-balanced.





Key Features of SweetWater’s Dive Beer:

Clean, crisp flavor using Crystal and Hallertau hops alongside Pilsner grains

using Crystal and Hallertau hops alongside Pilsner grains 4.0% ABV , perfect for long nights and shared moments

, perfect for long nights and shared moments Affordable price point, making premium taste accessible to everyone



Dive Beer has already made its mark in blind taste tests, outpacing top competitors in drinkability, refreshment, and overall preference. Its affordable price point ensures that premium taste is within reach for everyone, from craft beer enthusiasts to casual drinkers alike.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer, Tilray Beverages, says, “The new Dive Beer is our tribute to the simple, chill times we all love—whether you’re at your favorite dive bar solo or with friends, relaxing at home after a long day, or watching a game. It’s the perfect refresher providing versatile options to suit every occasion and beer lover.”

In celebration of its launch, Dive Beer will be featured at the annual SweetWater Anniversary party, scheduled for February 22nd. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the new brew. Dive Beer is now available for purchase in six-packs of 16oz cans and 12-packs of 12oz cans throughout the Southeast United States. For further information on where to find Dive Beer, please visit SweetWater's Beer Finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers are available coast to coast. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. SweetWater focuses its community support for organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b1d1c3-6ba6-425a-803e-661a667c944c