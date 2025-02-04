Ultrasonic Scalpel Market to hit USD 5.3 billion by 2034, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ultrasonic scalpel market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034. This remarkable growth is fueled by rising demand for outpatient procedures, an increasing volume of gynecological and cardiovascular surgeries, and the growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgical techniques.

A key driver of this ultrasonic scalpel market expansion is the global shift toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which are becoming the gold standard in modern healthcare. These procedures, including laparoscopic surgeries, offer significant advantages such as reduced recovery times, minimal risks, and improved patient outcomes. Ultrasonic scalpels have emerged as indispensable tools for these surgeries, offering unparalleled precision in tissue cutting and coagulation, essential for achieving optimal results. Moreover, the surge in outpatient surgical centers has amplified the demand for compact and efficient tools like ultrasonic scalpels, which are tailored for high-volume environments requiring quick turnarounds.

The market is segmented by product type, including handheld devices, generators, and accessories. Among these, handheld ultrasonic scalpels generated the highest revenue, reaching USD 1.3 billion in 2024. These devices are highly favored by surgeons for their precision and control, especially in confined spaces during minimally invasive surgeries. Their ergonomic design and high-performance capabilities make them vital for modern surgical practices. As MIS continues to gain traction globally, the demand for these advanced tools is expected to rise steadily.

In terms of application, the ultrasonic scalpel market spans categories such as general surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, and others. General surgery accounted for the largest market share, generating USD 962.4 million in revenue in 2024. This segment encompasses a wide range of essential procedures where ultrasonic scalpels play a critical role in ensuring precision and effectiveness, making them indispensable in achieving successful surgical outcomes.

Regionally, North America dominated the market, reaching USD 1.2 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions and an aging population, which together amplify the demand for surgical interventions. The rising need for advanced surgical tools to address age-related health issues continues to bolster market expansion, positioning North America as a key growth contributor.

The ultrasonic scalpel market is poised for substantial growth as technological advancements and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures drive demand. This trend underscores the critical role of ultrasonic scalpels in shaping the future of modern surgical practices, offering precision, efficiency, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Major players in ultrasonic scalpel market include Anhui Wanyi Science and Technology, Apollo Technosystems, Axon Medical Solutions, Bioventus, BOWA Medical UK, Hangzhou Rex Medical Instrument, HENAN TRADING, Johnson and Johnson, Miconvey, Olympus, Reach Surgical, SI Surgical, Stryker, Surgnova, and Wuhan BBT Mini-Invasive Medical Tech among others.

