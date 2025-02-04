Navatar’s A-Game Podcast: How Left Lane Associates Beats Top Investment Banks Like Goldman Sachs to Dominate Supply Chain M&A

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A small boutique investment banking firm based in Canada consistently punches above its weight, competing against big firms like Bank of America, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs to win M&A deals in the supply chain sector.

In the latest episode of the A-Game podcast, Peter Stefanovich, President of Left Lane Associates, describes how Left Lane’s deep knowledge and wealth of experience in the supply chain has turned them into the advisor of choice in the sector. Left Lane has been doing more deals in the supply chain sector than any other advisory firm in North America, based on deal volume.

“Somebody like a Goldman Sachs, they are a behemoth, we look up to them, they're obviously the gold standard. The difference is that the majority of our professionals have lived and breathed transportation. Some of them are third or fourth generation transportation company owners who bought and sold businesses,” says Stefanovich during the podcast conversation with Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar.

With the knowledge and experience gained from its time spent dedicated to the sector, Left Lane’s team has also developed deep connections with supply chain business owners, executives, and industry-leading associations. In an extensive transaction process, these connections to the industry can play a vital role in resolving issues and negotiating favorable terms for a client.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders. The entire episode can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8U1emTtfgs

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, enables investment professionals make informed decisions based on superior proprietary intelligence. Navatar is used by hundreds of firms including private equity funds, M&A boutiques and bulge brackets, fund of funds, multi-asset credit, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, family offices, private placement and other financial services companies. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

About Left Lane Associates



Left Lane Associates is North America’s premier supply chain M&A experts that companies trust to drive their growth and exit plans. Left Lane Associates’ team builds personal relationships through supply chain thought leadership and experience while delivering industry-specific deal expertise to maximize value for its clients, supported by its proprietary processes and research. For more information, visit www.leftlaneassociates.ca.

