Protective Clothing Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2033 | CAGR:6.1%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidaloe (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others), Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "protective clothing market" was valued at $10.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global protective clothing market has experienced growth due to several factors such as rise in awareness about workplace safety. However, the high cost of specialized protective clothing is expected to restrain the growth of the protective clothing market. Moreover, the increase in adoption of smart protective clothing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $18.6 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Material Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers Increase in awareness about workplace safety. The expansion of construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors. Opportunity The integration of IoT and sensor-based technology in protective clothing Restraint Fluctuating raw material prices

The aramid & blends segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of material, the aramid & blends segment dominated the market in 2023. Protective clothing made from aramid and aramid blend materials plays a vital role in providing safety across numerous industries in the form of its superior heat resistance, flame resistance, and durability. Aramid fibers, such as those used in brands such as Kevlar and Nomex, are known for their high strength-to-weight ratio and ability to maintain performance characteristics under extreme conditions. This makes them essential in hazardous environments where there is a risk of exposure to heat, flames, or mechanical threats. For instance, aramid-based clothing is commonly worn by firefighters, military personnel, and workers in the oil and gas industry, as these environments often expose workers to intense flames or extreme heat.

The thermal segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of application, the thermal segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market in 2023. Protective clothing designed for thermal applications is crucial in environments where individuals are exposed to high heat, flames, or extreme temperature variations. The primary function of thermal protective clothing is to resist ignition, reduce the rate of heat transfer, and provide insulation from extreme temperatures. Materials used in these garments often include flame-resistant (FR) fabrics, such as aramids, modacrylics, and carbon-based fibers, which are engineered to self-extinguish once the source of ignition is removed. These fabrics are designed to maintain their protective properties even after repeated exposure to heat and laundering, ensuring durability and continued effectiveness.

The construction & manufacturing held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of end-use industry, the construction & manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2023. Protective clothing is essential in the construction and manufacturing sectors, where the safety of workers is paramount. In the construction industry, workers are regularly exposed to hazardous environments, including falling debris, extreme temperatures, sharp objects, and potentially toxic materials. Protective clothing, such as helmets, gloves, high-visibility jackets, flame-resistant garments, and reinforced footwear, provides a crucial layer of defense. These items are designed to minimize injuries and shield workers from the adverse effects of chemicals, fire, and heavy machinery.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023. Protective clothing usage in Asia-Pacific countries has been growing steadily, driven by numerous factors such as industrialization, rise in awareness of worker safety, and government regulations. The region's industrial landscape is diverse, encompassing sectors such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, healthcare, and chemicals. As many Asia-Pacific countries experience rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for protective clothing has significantly increased, driven by heightened safety awareness, stricter government regulations, and a growing emphasis on workers’ well-being. Economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of adopting protective clothing solutions due to their extensive manufacturing activities and construction projects.

Leading Market players:

VF Corporation

TEIJIN LIMITED

3M

DuPont

Glen Raven, Inc.

Ballyclare International

TenCate Protective Fabrics

Lakeland Inc

ANSELL LTD

Honeywell International Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global protective clothing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

In April 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. introduced LIVMOATM 4500AS, a new disposable personal protective clothing. This product meets the JIS T 8115 Type 4 standard for spray-tight chemical protection apparel. It features enhanced water resistance, breathability, and dust protection.

