European UCaaS Market Report 2025: Growth Opportunities in AI Infusion, Cloud-connected Call Enablement, Mobile-first UCaaS, CPaaS and the API Economy, & Vertical and Frontline Worker Strategies

Macro-economic, social and political trends have considerably impacted the European UCaaS market since early 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive shift to remote and hybrid work, disrupted supply chains and business models in many industries, and highlighted the need for digital transformation. These events catalyzed significant adoption of cloud meetings, team messaging and calling as well as desktop and mobile soft clients that comprise UCaaS solutions.
The European market remains highly fragmented with the top-five providers holding a combined 35% of installed seats. The distribution of market share among the top providers evidences the retention of power by telecom operators and as well as the rapid growth of cloud vendors. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continue to reshape the European competitive landscape. M&As and partnerships, among other factors, will lead to changes in provider business models. Many providers will emerge from these with more diversified portfolios and go-to-market strategies leveraging both direct sales and a variety of partner resale models.
Key growth factors include network ownership, brand recognition, channel relationships, and commitment to hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services. Amid shifting macro conditions providers with cloud-native solutions and a compelling web-based or mobile user experience continue to fair well in comparison to providers that require new circuits and/or hardware installations to deploy their services.
Many economies remain affected by the Russo-Ukrainian war that has contributed to increased consumer and business anxiety and slow economic recovery. Conditions are further impacted by increased unrest in the Middle East, longer sales cycles, reduced deal sizes, and an overall higher caution in technology investment decision-making. Looming tariff hikes in the US and the struggling economy in China may also affect the resources customers worldwide have available for technology investments in the near term.
While persistent macro challenges are lengthening buying cycles and increasing conservatism, we expect investments in cloud communications and collaboration and other digital technologies to remain on a growth trajectory as organizations continue their necessary efforts to modernize and digitize. Notable movements to return to the office, and scarcity of skilled employees due to relatively low unemployment are contributing to a focus on employee engagement and employee experiences in technology investments.
We also expect UCaaS market growth to be aided by the availability of more vertical, line-of-business, and role-specific solutions that hesitant customers have required before they adopt UCaaS for the first time or deploy UCaaS more pervasively throughout their environments. Increased AI adoption and emergence of diverse AI use cases may both positively and negatively impact technology investments.
Growth rates and trajectories will vary across subregions. This is driven by the differing GDP recovery and inflation decline rates, divergent current penetration levels, the varied market propensity to adopt hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services, as well as economic and political exposure to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Contact Center
- AI Infusion
- Cloud-connected Call Enablement
- Mobile-first UCaaS
- CPaaS and the API Economy
- Vertical and Frontline Worker Strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope and Market Definitions
Growth Environment: Transformation
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European UCaaS Industry
Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- UCC Solution Investment Drivers
- Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments
- PSTN Calling Plan Investments
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe
- Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Installed Seats Forecast
- Net New Seats Forecast
- Installed Seats and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Installed Users Forecast by Subregion
- Installed Users Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis by Subregion
- Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users
- Installed Seat Share by Platform Vendor
- Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users
- Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers
- Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- Appendix - Competitors Included in Other Europe UCaaS Providers
