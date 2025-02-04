European UCaaS Market Report 2025: Growth Opportunities in AI Infusion, Cloud-connected Call Enablement, Mobile-first UCaaS, CPaaS and the API Economy, & Vertical and Frontline Worker Strategies

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of European UCaaS Market, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Macro-economic, social and political trends have considerably impacted the European UCaaS market since early 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive shift to remote and hybrid work, disrupted supply chains and business models in many industries, and highlighted the need for digital transformation. These events catalyzed significant adoption of cloud meetings, team messaging and calling as well as desktop and mobile soft clients that comprise UCaaS solutions.

The European market remains highly fragmented with the top-five providers holding a combined 35% of installed seats. The distribution of market share among the top providers evidences the retention of power by telecom operators and as well as the rapid growth of cloud vendors. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continue to reshape the European competitive landscape. M&As and partnerships, among other factors, will lead to changes in provider business models. Many providers will emerge from these with more diversified portfolios and go-to-market strategies leveraging both direct sales and a variety of partner resale models.



Key growth factors include network ownership, brand recognition, channel relationships, and commitment to hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services. Amid shifting macro conditions providers with cloud-native solutions and a compelling web-based or mobile user experience continue to fair well in comparison to providers that require new circuits and/or hardware installations to deploy their services.



Many economies remain affected by the Russo-Ukrainian war that has contributed to increased consumer and business anxiety and slow economic recovery. Conditions are further impacted by increased unrest in the Middle East, longer sales cycles, reduced deal sizes, and an overall higher caution in technology investment decision-making. Looming tariff hikes in the US and the struggling economy in China may also affect the resources customers worldwide have available for technology investments in the near term.



While persistent macro challenges are lengthening buying cycles and increasing conservatism, we expect investments in cloud communications and collaboration and other digital technologies to remain on a growth trajectory as organizations continue their necessary efforts to modernize and digitize. Notable movements to return to the office, and scarcity of skilled employees due to relatively low unemployment are contributing to a focus on employee engagement and employee experiences in technology investments.

We also expect UCaaS market growth to be aided by the availability of more vertical, line-of-business, and role-specific solutions that hesitant customers have required before they adopt UCaaS for the first time or deploy UCaaS more pervasively throughout their environments. Increased AI adoption and emergence of diverse AI use cases may both positively and negatively impact technology investments.



Growth rates and trajectories will vary across subregions. This is driven by the differing GDP recovery and inflation decline rates, divergent current penetration levels, the varied market propensity to adopt hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services, as well as economic and political exposure to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Contact Center

AI Infusion

Cloud-connected Call Enablement

Mobile-first UCaaS

CPaaS and the API Economy

Vertical and Frontline Worker Strategies

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Scope and Market Definitions

Growth Environment: Transformation

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European UCaaS Industry

Ecosystem

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments

PSTN Calling Plan Investments

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Installed Seats Forecast

Net New Seats Forecast

Installed Seats and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Installed Users Forecast by Subregion

Installed Users Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users

Installed Seat Share by Platform Vendor

Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Appendix - Competitors Included in Other Europe UCaaS Providers

