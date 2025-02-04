Construction contract (Viljandi spa hotel)

Nordecon AS and AS OG Elektra have signed a contract for the construction of the new spa hotel and swimming complex in Viljandi. This four-story multifunctional building will have a total area of 15,800 sqm. In addition to the swimming pool, the complex will feature a water and sauna centre, a restaurant, 150 hotel rooms, and a conference centre.

The total cost of the contract is 30 million euros excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in the summer of 2027.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

