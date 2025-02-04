Reverse Logistics Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns and B2B Returns, Repairable Returns, End of use Returns, and End of Life Returns), and End User (E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the reverse logistics market was valued at $731.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.2 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The reverse logistics market is driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction, as companies strive to minimize environmental impact and improve corporate responsibility. The rise in e-commerce returns, estimated to account for up to 30% of online purchases, further fuels the demand for efficient reverse logistics solutions. Government regulations around waste disposal and recycling also act as key drivers, prompting industries to adopt effective recovery and disposal systems. However, the complexity and cost associated with reverse logistics operations, including handling, sorting, and transportation, pose challenges for companies. Nonetheless, technological advancements such as automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT offer opportunities to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance visibility across the reverse supply chain, boosting market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $731.9 Billion Market Size in 2033 $1.2 Trillion CAGR 5.40% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Return Type, End User, and Region Drivers Expansion of the e-commerce industry Opportunities Introduction of Blockchain technology Restraints Lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics service

The commercial returns and B2B returns segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By return type, the commercial returns and B2B returns segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing complexity of automotive systems and the need for real-time simulation in B2B and commercial applications. The rise in demand for testing advanced technologies such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and EV (Electric Vehicle) systems in commercial and B2B automotive returns has driven growth in this segment.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

By end user, the e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the rapid growth of online automotive retail platforms and increase in demand for efficient testing and simulation solutions to ensure product quality and customer satisfaction. E-commerce platforms require robust HIL systems to test automotive components under real-world conditions before they reach customers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the strong presence of automotive OEMs, suppliers, and technological advancements in the region. North America's early adoption of innovative automotive technologies and its well-established automotive testing facilities contribute to the high market share of HIL solutions in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

DHL Supply Chain

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Ryder System, Inc.

Geodis

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global reverse logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Developments and Strategies

In August 2023, DHL Supply Chain announced the opening of a new reverse logistics center in Ontario, Canada. The facility spans over 500,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced automation and robotics technologies to streamline the processing of returned goods for various industries, including retail and electronics. This expansion is expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in managing product returns and recycling.

In June 2023, UPS launched an innovative reverse logistics solution targeting the healthcare industry. The new service aims to efficiently handle medical equipment returns and refurbishments by leveraging UPS’s existing logistics network. This initiative focuses on improving cost efficiency while ensuring the safe and compliant handling of sensitive healthcare equipment.

In March 2023, FedEx completed the acquisition of ShopRunner, a leading e-commerce platform, to enhance its reverse logistics services for online retailers. The acquisition allows FedEx to offer integrated solutions for both order fulfillment and returns management, catering to the growing demand for seamless e-commerce experiences. This move strengthens FedEx’s position in the reverse logistics space for online sales.

