CX Opportunities in the Manufacturing, 2024-2025 Industry Research - Manufacturers have Gained Agility, Scalability, and Cost-efficiency by Leveraging Cloud-based Technologies

The primary goals of this study are to determine implementation plans of interaction channels, applications, and solutions in the contact center environment in the Manufacturing industry and to understand purchase trends. It also investigates the factors that influence product selection, such as cost, functionality, and vendor reputation.

Contact centers play a crucial role in the manufacturing sector, serving as the primary interface between the manufacturer and its customers. Manufacturers investing in their contact centers can enhance customer experience, build long-term customer relationships, and gain a competitive advantage. Over the past decade, the contact center landscape within the manufacturing vertical has undergone significant developments and technological advancements.

Manufacturing organizations that have embraced these advancements have positioned themselves for success. Manufacturers have gained agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency by leveraging cloud-based technologies in their contact center operations. Integration of AI technologies has improved self-service options, personalized interactions, and operational efficiencies. The focus on remote contact center operations has ensured business continuity and resilience. Furthermore, expanding omnichannel support capabilities has enabled manufacturers to meet customer expectations for seamless interactions.



A diverse range of decision-makers and purchase decision influencers in Manufacturing contact centers (total n=84) were surveyed, including CXOs, managing directors, owners, senior management, middle management, and others, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the industry.



This study spans across multiple countries, including Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, the U.K., and the U.S., reflecting a global perspective on the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Methodology

An Integrated Approach Provides a 360-Degree Perspective

Research Objectives and Methodology of Customer Survey

Manufacturing Industry Contact Center Growth Environment: The Changing Manufacturing Contact Center Landscape Summary

Role of Contact Centers in the Manufacturing Sector

Key Developments in Contact Centers in the Manufacturing Sector

Moving Forward: 2025 to 2027

Strategic Imperatives

Highly Skilled Agents Top Priority for Manufacturing Companies

Trust and Security is of Utmost Importance in Manufacturing

Top Five Critical Decision-Making Factors When Selecting a CX Solution Provider

Manufacturing Growth Environment

Driver 1: Omnichannel Capabilities

Driver 2: Hyper-Personalization

Driver 3: Great Expectations for Generative AI

Driver 4: Digital Engagement

Driver 5: Re-evaluating the Optimal Hybrid Workforce Calculation

Key Survey Findings

Key Findings from the publisher's 2024 Contact Center Decision-Maker Survey

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

