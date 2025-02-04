Data Security Posture Management Market Global Forecasts 2024-2029: Extending DSPM Functionalities to Ensure Secure Utilization of GenAI

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Security Posture Management Market, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides insight into the global DSPM market by verticals and horizontals. It offers a global breakdown as well as regional breakdowns for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The analysis covers factors driving and restraining the adoption of DSPM, revenue forecasts, pricing trends, competitive landscape trends, and insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). The study also identifies emerging growth opportunities that stakeholders and participants should consider and leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing and hybrid environments has brought a lot of benefits to organizations globally, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. However, as hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud strategies become an increasingly important part of organizations' business operations, organizations will find it difficult to maintain unified visibility and control over their data as it is stored across multiple storage locations, including on-premises, public cloud, and branch/edge.



In addition, organizations also generate, store, and analyze massive data volumes daily. This is due to the increasingly important role data plays in helping organizations in their decision-making processes, as data insights can help them improve business efficiency, identify customer demand patterns, and predict future trends. As data volumes continue to increase at an unprecedented rate, organizations will also find it challenging to manually identify which data is sensitive, where it resides, and whether it is adequately protected.



The combination of these factors has resulted in an increased attack surface area, as data is no longer stored in a centralized location. The massive volume of data, meanwhile, provides additional financial motivation for attackers to launch attacks in an attempt to steal data for financial gain. As a result, organizations are looking for a solution that enables them to have full visibility into and control over their data at scale across multiple data repositories regardless of where it is - on-premise, cloud, or branch/edge.



This has resulted in the rising demand for data security posture management (DSPM), an emerging security solution that specializes in helping organizations discover, classify, and secure sensitive data at scale across multiple environments. DSPM delivers comprehensive visibility into data repositories, helping organizations understand where their data resides, who has access to it, the relationship between data assets and identities in their organizations, and whether the data complies with regulatory standards, helping organizations enhance their overall data security posture.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Extending DSPM Functionalities to Ensure Secure Utilization of GenAI

Growth Opportunity 2: Consolidating DSPM into Data Security and CNAPP Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Detecting and Responding to Threats in Real Time

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Data Security Posture Management

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DSPM Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions: DSPM

Inclusion and Exclusion of Vendors

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Market Background

Findings

Customer Expectations by Capabilities

Customer Expectations by Region

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

Percent Revenue by Region

Revenue Share

Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

DSPM: CISOs' Concerns

Evaluating DSPM: Insights and Recommendations

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

