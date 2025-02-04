Thermal Batteries for Military Market to Reach $274.2 million, Globally, by 2033 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermal Batteries for Military Market by Voltage (10 V to 50 V, 51 V to 100 V, Above 101 V) and Application (Missiles, Artillery, Space Crafts, and Rockets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "thermal batteries for military market" was valued at $149.1 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $274.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The thermal batteries for military market has experienced growth due to several factors such as surge in demand for lightweight & compact energy solutions and rise in investments in defense infrastructure. However, performance limitations under extreme conditions hinder the expansion of the market. Moreover, advancements in thermal battery technology for military applications offer additional opportunities for thermal batteries for military market growth. Advancements in manufacturing techniques and materials science have reduced the production costs of thermal batteries that makes them more accessible for widespread military use. The development of more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials has addressed some of the ecological concerns associated with traditional battery technologies. This is particularly important as the military seeks to adopt greener practices without compromising on performance.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $149.1 million Market Size in 2033 $274.2 million CAGR 6.40% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Voltage, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in demand for lightweight and compact energy solutions Rise in investments in defense infrastructure Opportunity Advancements in thermal battery technology for military applications Restraint Performance limitations under extreme conditions

10 V To 50 V segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By voltage, the 10 V To 50 V segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than half of the global thermal batteries for military market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rapid activation and readiness of thermal batteries are crucial in military scenarios where quick deployment and responsiveness are critical. These batteries are stored for long periods in an inert state and activated instantly when needed, providing immediate power to mission-critical devices without the need for pre-charge or conditioning. In addition, the cost-effectiveness and lifecycle considerations influence the choice of 10 V to 50 V thermal batteries in military applications.

Missiles segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the missiles segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global thermal batteries for military market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Missiles require power sources that function flawlessly in diverse and often harsh environments, ranging from the scorching heat of launch to the frigid temperatures of high-altitude flight. Thermal batteries are uniquely suited to this role due to their robust design and ability to provide a quick burst of power on demand. Their activation mechanism, which typically involves a pyrotechnic heat source, ensures immediate availability of energy that makes them ideal for the time-critical operations of missile systems.

Europe held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, Europe was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023 representing a CAGR of 6.7%. As European nations prioritize modernizing their military infrastructure, they are increasingly relying on advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge. Thermal batteries, with their high energy density, reliability, and ability to function in extreme environments, are essential for powering modern military systems, including missile defense, UAVs, and electronic warfare equipment. The surge in focus on upgrading defense technologies in the face of emerging threats drives the demand for efficient, durable, and rapid-response power solutions such as thermal batteries.

Leading Market Players: -

EaglePicher Technologies

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

ASB GROUP

ENERSYS

HBL Germany GmbH

Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

Bren-Tronics, Inc.

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute

VITZRO CELL

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global thermal batteries for military market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

