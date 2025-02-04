Hybrid Cloud Market to Reach $480.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 17.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hybrid Cloud Market by Component (Solution and Services), Service Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the hybrid cloud market was valued at $96.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $480.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Factors such as increase in the availability of cloud-based services, increase in the adoption of advanced technologies, and growth in usage of mobile devices drive the growth of the market. However, the cost and budget constraints and inability to integrate with internal systems are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $96.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $480.2 billion CAGR 17.40% Segments covered Component, Service Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region Drivers Increase in availability of cloud-based services Increase in the adoption of advanced technologies Growth in usage of mobile devices Opportunities Rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0 Restraints The cost and budget constraints Inability to integrate with internal systems

The solution segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than four-fifths of the hybrid cloud market revenue, the solution segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, reflecting strong demand for integrated cloud solutions that allow businesses to leverage both private and public cloud environments effectively.

The SaaS segment held the largest market share in 2023

By service model, the SaaS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than two-fifths of the hybrid cloud market revenue, as SaaS solutions offer businesses the flexibility to access applications over the internet without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure. This accessibility allows organizations to scale their operations quickly in response to changing business needs, making it an attractive option for companies looking to optimize their resources.

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than two-thirds of the hybrid cloud market revenue, which can be attributed to extensive resources, infrastructure, and scalability needs of large organizations. These benefit from hybrid cloud models to optimize workloads, enhance operational efficiency, and manage data more effectively across both private and public clouds.

The BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2023

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than one-sixth of the hybrid cloud market revenue, The BFSI sector is highly regulated and requires stringent data security measures. Hybrid cloud solutions allow financial institutions to store sensitive data on private clouds while leveraging public clouds for less sensitive operations. This balance helps meet compliance requirements and enhances security.

North America region held the largest market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the hybrid cloud market revenue. An increase in the usage of hybrid cloud in businesses to improve businesses and customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Teradata

Alibaba Group Holding

Tencent Holdings Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

NTT Communications Corporation

Atos SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

T-Systems International GMBH

Telstra Group Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hybrid cloud market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

