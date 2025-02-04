Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 40,776.0 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size is projected to reach US$ 26,457.9 million in 2024. The sales of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing are expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 40,776.0 million.

The growth in the US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities is a key driver propelling the market expansion. China and India hold a dominant position in the OSD contract manufacturing business. With 400 manufacturing facilities recognized by the US FDA, India is one of the popular destinations for outsourcing contract manufacturing services related to oral solid dosage.

Many industrial facilities are approved in other nations, such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Many international OSD manufacturing firms are outsourcing their production to CMOs in China, contributing to the growth of CMOs. It is anticipated that these variables ought to have a beneficial effect on oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market growth, which propels the global market.

The primary factor that causes capacity limitations is the small and mid-sized authorized manufacturing facilities. The absence of young, skilled scientists, technicians, and production workers, the scarcity of reasonably priced single-use goods, and the limitations of improved upstream performance are additional issues that have a significant impact on the constraints in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. During the forecast period, these difficulties hinder oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market growth.

Regional Outlook

Due to the region's dedication to pharmaceutical excellence, oral solid dosage contract manufacturing is a vibrant industry in North America. The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing industry is driven by a high demand for customized formulations and a focus on quality assurance.

Research and development investments are rising as the pharmaceutical sector expands in nations like China and India, positioning Asia Pacific as a leading hub for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing.

Oral solid dosage contract manufacturing in Europe has steadily expanded due to the region's concentration on innovation and technology adoption in pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques.

“The demand for flexible manufacturing solutions, cost-effective production, and growing outsourcing tendencies contribute to the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market growth. Pharmaceutical firms face a competitive landscape shaped by economic conditions, such as technical breakthroughs, regulatory compliance, and strategic collaborations.” says an analyst

Key Takeaways

The tablets segment in the prescription type category to grab a share of 9% by 2034.

by 2034. In the disintegration type category, the tablets segment to acquire a market share of 9% by 2034.

by 2034. The tablets segment in the disintegration type category exhibits a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. In the prescription type category, the tablets segment to accelerate at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The United States oral solid dosage contract manufacturing sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Canada oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market to develop at a CAGR of 2% through 2034.

through 2034. Mexico oral solid dosage contract manufacturing industry is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 3% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. China oral solid dosage contract manufacturing sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 4% through 2034.

through 2034. South Korea oral solid dosage contract manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 1% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Japan oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market to exhibit a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market:

Key players in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market include Recipharm, Aenova Holding, Catalent, AbbVie, Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific), NextPharma, Capsugel (Lonza Group AG), Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Siegfried AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Corden Pharma, Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd., HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Medipaams, India Private Limited, Alpex Pharma, Abaris Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ardena Holdings N.V, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Sunwin Healthcare PVT. LTD, Saffron Medicare PVT. LTD, Kosher Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s Lab, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence.

Competitive Landscape:

The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing manufacturers are concentrating on expanding their manufacturing units due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Important oral solid dosage contract manufacturing suppliers have developed and acquired businesses to strengthen their position in the industry.

A US$ 175 million investment was announced in May 2022 by Catalent, Inc. to expand its flagship large-scale oral dose form manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

One of the top CDMOs, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), announced in June 2019 the grand opening of a new wing at the Riverview facility devoted to producing High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) with Low Occupational Exposure Levels (OELs).

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Industry News:

A contract manufacturing services agreement for Gilead's experimental antiviral medication, Remdesivir, was announced in August 2020 by Pfizer Inc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc. Increased access to experimental treatment for COVID-19 patients is the aim of this partnership.

In January 2023, the Aenova Group expanded its capacity to fill capsules at its Regensburg facility by installing the state-of-the-art IMA Adapta 200 machine.

