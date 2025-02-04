Veterinary Scales Market to hit USD 441.5 million by 2034, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Veterinary scales market size was valued at USD 266.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by several factors, including increasing pet ownership and a growing focus on animal health.

In the veterinary scales market, as pet adoption continues to rise worldwide, the demand for efficient and precise diagnostic tools, including veterinary scales, has seen a significant upturn. People are becoming more aware of the need to monitor and maintain their pets’ health, which has directly influenced the demand for accurate weight measurement equipment in veterinary practices.

Technological advancements have further accelerated this trend. The introduction of wireless connectivity and user-friendly digital interfaces in veterinary scales has revolutionized the way practitioners measure and monitor animal health.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of mobile veterinary services, especially in rural and underserved areas, has further stimulated demand for portable, lightweight scales that can be easily transported for on-the-go assessments. Investments in veterinary infrastructure and the rising awareness around advanced animal care tools are contributing to a robust market outlook. As the pet care industry continues to evolve, the global market is poised for sustained growth.

The veterinary scales market is segmented by type into platform, bench-top, portable, and other categories. The bench-top segment holds the largest share, valued at USD 76 million in 2024. These scales are highly favored for their versatility, accuracy, and ability to cater to small to medium-sized animals. Due to their compact size and ability to provide precise weight measurements, bench-top veterinary scales are commonly used in veterinary clinics, research facilities, and animal hospitals. They play a vital role in diagnostics, medication dosing, and treatment planning, making them essential tools for effective animal healthcare.

In terms of technology, the global veterinary scales market is divided into electronic and mechanical segments. The electronic segment led the market in 2024, accounting for 77.1% of the total share. The shift toward electronic veterinary scales is driven by their high precision, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced features that surpass traditional mechanical scales. Electronic scales provide accurate weight readings, which are critical for proper medication administration, monitoring animal health, and ensuring the effectiveness of treatment regimens.

U.S. veterinary scales market, valued at USD 95.2 million in 2024, holds a significant market share. The country benefits from an advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in veterinary practices. Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in the U.S. strengthens its dominance in the market, further positioning it as a leader in the global veterinary scales industry.

Major players in veterinary scales market include Avante Animal Health, Adam Equipment, Apexx Veterinary Equipment, Avery Weigh-Tronix, A&D Company Limited, Bosche, Brecknell, Detecto Scales, Kern & Sohn, Marsden Group, Phantom Scales, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Soehnle Industrial Solutions, SR Instruments, and Tanita Corporation among others.

