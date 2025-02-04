Aging Population Fuels Nocturia Market Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2034 – Latest Research Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nocturia market (Pasar Nocturia), valued at US$ 3.7 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, reaching US$ 8.5 billion by 2034. Nocturia, a condition marked by frequent nighttime urination, is becoming increasingly common due to an aging population, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and greater awareness of urinary health.

This report delves into the key market drivers, leading industry players, latest advancements, and emerging trends, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and investors. With innovations in treatment options and diagnostic technologies, the nocturia market is set for substantial growth, offering lucrative opportunities for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Players and Recent Developments

The nocturia market is highly competitive, with key players such as AbbVie Inc.,Vantia Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma Inc., Urigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc leading the way.

Recent developments include:

launch of a new formulation of desmopressin, offering improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Astellas Pharma’s collaboration with digital health companies to develop AI-based diagnostic tools for nocturia.

collaboration with digital health companies to develop AI-based diagnostic tools for nocturia. Pfizer’s investment in clinical trials for a novel anticholinergic drug targeting nocturia in elderly patients.

These innovations are not only enhancing treatment options but also driving market growth by addressing unmet patient needs.

Nocturia Market: A Growing Focus on Urinary Health

The global nocturia market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, which are major contributors to nocturia. Additionally, the aging population, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, is a significant factor fueling market expansion.

Nocturia, which affects over 40% of adults aged 65 and older, is no longer seen as just a symptom of aging but as a condition requiring targeted treatment. The market is also benefiting from advancements in diagnostic tools and therapeutic options, including anticholinergic drugs, desmopressin, and behavioral therapies, which are improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The market’s growth is further supported by rising awareness about urinary health and the availability of innovative treatment options. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop effective and minimally invasive therapies, while healthcare providers are focusing on early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.

With the increasing burden of nocturia on healthcare systems worldwide, governments and private organizations are also stepping up efforts to improve access to care and raise awareness about the condition.

Industry Overview

Nocturia is a common urological condition that significantly impacts sleep quality and overall well-being. It is often associated with other medical conditions such as overactive bladder (OAB), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and sleep disorders.

The market is segmented by treatment type (pharmacological and non-pharmacological), diagnosis (urinalysis, bladder diary, urodynamic testing), and end-users (hospitals, clinics, homecare settings).

Geographically, North America dominates the market due to high healthcare expenditure and advanced diagnostic infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to improving healthcare access and rising awareness.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

The nocturia market is expanding rapidly, with a projected CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2034. Key growth drivers include:

Aging Population : The global increase in the elderly population, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Japan, is a major contributor to market growth.

: The global increase in the elderly population, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Japan, is a major contributor to market growth. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are leading risk factors for nocturia, driving demand for effective treatments.

: Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are leading risk factors for nocturia, driving demand for effective treatments. Technological Advancements : Innovations in diagnostic tools and therapeutic options are improving patient outcomes and expanding market potential.

: Innovations in diagnostic tools and therapeutic options are improving patient outcomes and expanding market potential. Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness about urinary health and the availability of treatment options are encouraging more patients to seek medical help.

Top Market Trends

Personalized Medicine: Tailoring treatment plans based on patient-specific factors such as age, gender, and underlying conditions is gaining traction. Digital Health Solutions: AI-based diagnostic tools and mobile apps for bladder monitoring are revolutionizing nocturia management. Focus on Minimally Invasive Therapies: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly opting for non-surgical treatments with fewer side effects. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are creating new growth opportunities.

Segments and Regional Analysis

Market Segmentation

Drug Type Anticholinergic Drugs Desmopressin Antibiotics Antispasmodic Others

Indication Type Mixed Nocturia Low Nocturnal Bladder Capacity Nocturnal Polyuria

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Regions Covered

Global

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the current size of the nocturia market?

The global nocturia market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2023. What is the projected growth rate of the nocturia market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, reaching $8.5 billion by 2034. Which regions are driving market growth?

North America currently dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. What are the key drivers of the nocturia market?

The aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in diagnostics and treatments are the primary growth drivers. Who are the major players in the nocturia market?

Key players include AbbVie Inc.,Vantia Therapeutics,Astellas Pharma Inc.,Urigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.,Ferring Pharmaceuticals,Glenmark Pharmaceuticals,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Future Outlook

The nocturia market is on a trajectory of significant growth, driven by demographic shifts, technological advancements, and increasing awareness about urinary health. With innovative treatments and diagnostic tools entering the market, stakeholders have a unique opportunity to address unmet patient needs and improve quality of life for millions worldwide.

As the market continues to evolve, collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and technology innovators will be key to unlocking its full potential.

