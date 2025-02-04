Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook 2024-2025 and Forecasts to 2030: Reducing Data Centers' Environmental Impacts, Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge, Leveraging Government Funding

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor devices industry registered a 6.9% decline in 2023 after a 3.5% slowdown in growth in 2022. Growth in 2023 was attributed to the industrial and automotive markets capitalizing on the EV, CASE, and digital transformation efforts. Growth in 2024 (and beyond) will be driven by the technology convergence of connectivity and AI/ML, which will be the core of product development activities across all verticals.
Increased 5G deployment, the rising adoption of AI smartphones and AI PCs, greater electronics content in automotive, the migration to EVs and AVs, factory automation, and the proliferation of IoT devices in smart homes are key trends that will drive future market growth. Smartphones and PCs, traditionally viewed as key indicators of semiconductor market performance, will not remain the sole indicators going forward.
Market participants are expected to witness significant customer base expansion across several verticals (primarily consumer and automotive). While the semiconductor devices market records a surge in demand and manufacturing investments, the risk of high costs, low margins, and over-capacity are a few aspects the industry needs to consider. Beyond the demand-supply gap, the market faces several challenges, including geopolitical chaos and skills shortages. In such a scenario, it is essential to understand the demand for semiconductor devices in the short term and key growth opportunities from 2024 to 2030.
As a result, stakeholders can develop strategies and action plans to accelerate growth. This study aims to provide an outlook on the semiconductor devices market for 2025. It identifies emerging trends and growth opportunities across key end users and regions. From a device standpoint, important aspects include evolving design, technology nodes, and materials across emerging applications such as AI, 5G/6G, IoT, EVs, connected cars, and AVs.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Reducing Data Centers' Environmental Impact
- Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge
- Leverage Government Funding and Policies
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights
- The 2023 Semiconductor Devices Market: Forecast vs Actual
- Historical Analytics
- Top Predictions for 2025
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Devices Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Segmentation
- Growth Environment
- Global Semiconductor Market Sizing by Revenue
Macroeconomic Factors
- Growth Environment - Macroeconomic Conditions
Revenue Trends, 2020-2025
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
Trend Predictions, 2024 and 2025
- Semiconductor Devices Market: Key Semiconductor Industry Trends, Global, 2024 vs 2023
- Trends Influencing the Semiconductor Industry in 2024
- Semiconductor Industry Trends - 2025 vs 2024
- Trends Influencing the Semiconductor Industry in 2025
Smartphone Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Implications of the Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025
- Key Companies
PC Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025
- Key Companies
Data Center Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond
- Key Companies
Communications Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond
- Key Companies
Consumer Electronics Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond
- Key Companies
Industrial Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond
- Key Companies
Automotive Segment Outlook, 2025
- 2025 Market Snapshot
- Revenue Forecast
- Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond
- Key Companies
Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
