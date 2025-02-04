Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook 2024-2025 and Forecasts to 2030: Reducing Data Centers' Environmental Impacts, Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge, Leveraging Government Funding

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Devices Market Outlook, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor devices industry registered a 6.9% decline in 2023 after a 3.5% slowdown in growth in 2022. Growth in 2023 was attributed to the industrial and automotive markets capitalizing on the EV, CASE, and digital transformation efforts. Growth in 2024 (and beyond) will be driven by the technology convergence of connectivity and AI/ML, which will be the core of product development activities across all verticals.

Increased 5G deployment, the rising adoption of AI smartphones and AI PCs, greater electronics content in automotive, the migration to EVs and AVs, factory automation, and the proliferation of IoT devices in smart homes are key trends that will drive future market growth. Smartphones and PCs, traditionally viewed as key indicators of semiconductor market performance, will not remain the sole indicators going forward.



Market participants are expected to witness significant customer base expansion across several verticals (primarily consumer and automotive). While the semiconductor devices market records a surge in demand and manufacturing investments, the risk of high costs, low margins, and over-capacity are a few aspects the industry needs to consider. Beyond the demand-supply gap, the market faces several challenges, including geopolitical chaos and skills shortages. In such a scenario, it is essential to understand the demand for semiconductor devices in the short term and key growth opportunities from 2024 to 2030.

As a result, stakeholders can develop strategies and action plans to accelerate growth. This study aims to provide an outlook on the semiconductor devices market for 2025. It identifies emerging trends and growth opportunities across key end users and regions. From a device standpoint, important aspects include evolving design, technology nodes, and materials across emerging applications such as AI, 5G/6G, IoT, EVs, connected cars, and AVs.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Reducing Data Centers' Environmental Impact

Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge

Leverage Government Funding and Policies

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

The 2023 Semiconductor Devices Market: Forecast vs Actual

Historical Analytics

Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Devices Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Segmentation

Growth Environment

Global Semiconductor Market Sizing by Revenue

Macroeconomic Factors

Growth Environment - Macroeconomic Conditions

Revenue Trends, 2020-2025

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Trend Predictions, 2024 and 2025

Semiconductor Devices Market: Key Semiconductor Industry Trends, Global, 2024 vs 2023

Trends Influencing the Semiconductor Industry in 2024

Semiconductor Industry Trends - 2025 vs 2024

Trends Influencing the Semiconductor Industry in 2025

Smartphone Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Implications of the Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025

Key Companies

PC Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025

Key Companies

Data Center Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond

Key Companies

Communications Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond

Key Companies

Consumer Electronics Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond

Key Companies

Industrial Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond

Key Companies

Automotive Segment Outlook, 2025

2025 Market Snapshot

Revenue Forecast

Trends Influencing Market Performance in 2025 and Beyond

Key Companies

Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

