Global Telecom DC Power Systems Industry Report 2024-2033: Demand for DC Power Systems is Experiencing Growth Due to Advances in 5G and IoT Alongside RAN Site Modernization and Edge Expansion

The global telecom DC power systems market is highly mature, generating revenue worth $4.6 billion in 2023.
The market, however, saw a sharp revenue decline the same year because of several factors, including decreased growth in the overall RAN industry, a slowdown in 5G construction and spending, excess inventory built in response to supply chain uncertainties during the pandemic, and other macro-economic factors. As of 2024, the telecom DC power systems market is gradually recovering and expected to record moderate growth at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2033.
Increased spectrum requirements and the growing number of applications using the 5G network will drive high power consumption and require modified DC power systems that can cater to greater power demand. The number of base stations in 5G will be 2 to 3 times higher than those installed under 4G, and more than 60% of base stations will not meet backup power requirements after the 5G rollout.
This study analyzes the global telecom DC power industry, providing market forecasts for 2 segments: power range and application type. The telecom sector is the most significant contributor. Thus, this study focuses on the supply of DC power systems to the telecom sector only in the form of power supplies to telecom towers.
