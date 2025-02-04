250 by 2050: Cultivating more million-dollar companies in Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting 250 Saskatchewan companies with annual recurring revenues (ARR) of one million dollars by 2050. That is Cultivator powered by Conexus’ new ambitious target.

Since 2019, 15 companies in the business incubator’s programming have achieved this revenue milestone. Cultivator is now setting its sights on a “35 by 2030” and a “250 by 2050” target.

“We know that tech companies and the jobs they create are more likely to exist for the long haul once they reach this revenue target,” says Cultivator Director Laura Mock. “It’s a critical benchmark. One million in ARR also tends to be the magic number for when a company is ready for Series A investment.”

“This new target fastens together Cultivator’s global agtech and Saskatchewan tech incubation portfolios into a singular focus: cultivating companies with million-dollar recurring revenues.”

The business incubator made the announcement at Cultivator Community Night on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. The celebration also featured a founder panel and an announcement of the 24-Hour Startup winners. 24-Hour Startup is a fast-paced event Cultivator hosts where teams formed just the day before build a minimum viable product in 24 hours.

The credit union connection

Cultivator powered by Conexus prides itself on being the first credit-union led business incubator in Canada.

“900 Conexus employees work tirelessly every day with a singular purpose – championing this province and its people,” explains Conexus CEO Celina Philpot. “Cultivator powered by Conexus’ audacious 250 by 2050 goal demonstrates an unwavering commitment to a thriving Saskatchewan.”

“Your credit union is working alongside you to grow the economic vitality of our province.”

For more information and to arrange interviews, please contact:

Michael Chmielewski

Media Relations Specialist | Conexus Credit Union

media@conexus.ca | 306-751-8201

About Cultivator powered by Conexus

Cultivator powered by Conexus is Canada’s first credit union led tech incubator, helping local startups start, grow, and scale their companies right here in Saskatchewan. We believe the prairies are home to some of the world’s most resilient founders. Since launching in 2019, Cultivator has incubated and provided resources, mentorship, and support to over 170 startups. Visit Cultivator.ca for more information.

About Conexus Credit Union

We’re a forward-thinking, Saskatchewan-based credit union committed to our members and their financial well-being. We’re a member-owned cooperative with more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our community. Conexus’ purpose is to champion every member’s success for a thriving Saskatchewan. Visit Conexus.ca for more information.

Attachment