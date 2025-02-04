Myanmar Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024: MPT Myanmar, Atom, Ooredoo Myanmar, Mytel Accounted for 100% of Total Mobile Subscriptions - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top four operators are MPT Myanmar, Atom, Ooredoo Myanmar, Mytel accounted for 100% of total mobile subscriptions in 2024.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Myanmar today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom service revenue in Myanmar will increase at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2024-2029, supported by revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a robust CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, driven by a continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions with improving mobile network coverage, growth in adoption of 4G services, and an increase in mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2024-2029, supported by subscriptions growth in fiber and fixed wireless access broadband segments.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Myanmar.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

7. Appendix

Companies Featured

MOTC

MPT

ATOM

Oordeoo Myanmar

Mytel

YTP

5BB

