Russell Square Breaks Ground on Delta Shores, Expanding Multifamily Housing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell Square, in partnership with Jackson Square Properties, has officially broken ground on Delta Shores, a 576-unit multifamily community that will bring new housing and modern amenities to one of Sacramento’s most active growth corridors. Positioned near Interstate 5 and adjacent to the Delta Shores retail center, the development will provide residents with direct access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as connectivity to the broader Sacramento region.

“Delta Shores is a natural fit for our approach—building thoughtfully designed communities in areas primed for long-term demand,” said Andrew Schuurs, Vice President at Russell Square. “We’re bringing high-quality rental housing to a location that balances convenience, amenities, and accessibility.”

The project includes 21 residential buildings, and two clubhouses designed in a transitional contemporary style. Residents will have access to a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, bike storage, and a golf simulator. The development is part of the larger Delta Shores master-planned community, which spans 800 acres and is entitled for more than 4,900 residential units and 1.3 million square feet of retail space.

Russell Square serves as the general contractor for the project, delivering another high-quality, well-integrated community in California’s multifamily sector. Construction is underway, with completion expected in late 2026. Learn more about the Delta Shores project at RussellSquareInc.com

About Russell Square

With a focus on collaboration, vertical integration, legacy, and value, Russell Square is dedicated to creating communities that stand the test of time. Russell Square operates throughout the western United States as a licensed general contractor and real estate developer specializing in multifamily development. The company’s portfolio spans several states and includes over 2,300 apartments currently in development and construction.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6175772d-d3fe-4e21-9f68-12799a28a7bc