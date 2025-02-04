Nearly half of Ontarian viewers wagering on Super Bowl LIX

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest sports betting survey from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) shows the majority of Ontarians plan to watch Super Bowl LIX (63 per cent) and almost half of viewers will place a wager on the big game (48 per cent).

Over a third of Ontario adults have initiated a bet after seeing a gambling advertisement online or on TV (35 per cent); more so among populations at-risk for problem gambling, including those under age 44 (42 per cent) and Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) individuals (44 per cent).

Two thirds believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes (67 per cent), particularly men and those aged 18-44 (70 per cent). While knowledge and skill does inform a bet, it doesn't guarantee a win. The misconception that one can accurately predict an outcome can lead to over confidence that their knowledge will give them an advantage and ultimately, a win. This is known as the illusion of control. This false belief paired with persuasive gambling advertising can increase risk, influencing some to bet more than they can afford to lose. More than a third report doing so in the past 12 months (36 per cent).

Key survey highlights

How Ontarians plan to bet:

50 per cent will bet online with a sportsbook website

30 per cent will bet with family and friends

27 per cent will buy sport-based lottery tickets

20 per cent will bet in a pool

How much they plan to wager:

55 per cent say they will bet $100 or less

19 per cent will bet between $101 and $500

8 per cent plan to wager more than $500



Number of bets they’ll make:

55 per cent will bet a single time on the outcome of the game

25 per cent will bet multiple times throughout the game using one sportsbook website

15 per cent will bet using several sportsbook websites



“Gambling is random but your plan shouldn’t be,” says Sarah McCarthy, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council. “Perceived knowledge of the game, persuasive advertising, and substance use can all influence how we gamble. A smart plan includes being mindful of the illusion of control and remembering that even with sports expertise, understanding the game, players or stats won’t boost your chances of predicting a random outcome.”

RGC tips for safer sports betting

Be mindful of the illusion of control. Remember that even with sports expertise a win is not guaranteed and understanding the game, players or stats won’t boost your chances of predicting a random outcome

Be aware that time spent, and knowledge gained won’t help you “beat the odds”

Plan before you play – pre-set betting limits and stay within your budget

Only gamble with money you can afford to lose – never borrow money or use money intended for necessities, like rent/mortgage or food

Never chase losses by trying to win back what you’ve lost

Limit your alcohol, cannabis, and/or other substance intake

Don’t bet if you are upset or stressed

View sports betting as entertainment, not a way to make money

To learn how to keep sports betting safer visit GamblingisRandom.ca .

Detailed survey insights

Half of those who will wager on the Super Bowl say their main reason to bet is to win money (48 per cent), followed by adding to the excitement of the game (47 per cent). About a fifth bet because they believe they are knowledgeable about the teams and players (22 per cent), they feel confident about their chances of winning (20 per cent), or because their favourite team or player is playing (18 per cent). One in ten bets in a mistaken attempt to make up for last year’s losses (10 per cent).

Over half of those who will bet on the big game will place their bets while consuming substances, which are associated with the additional risks of impaired judgement and decision-making (52 per cent). The majority plan to consume alcohol while betting (86 per cent).

While men and women are similarly likely to watch the Super Bowl, men are slightly more likely to place a wager (49 vs 45 per cent). Age and ethnicity also play significant roles. Ontario sports bettors aged 45+ are more likely to bet on the big game (52 per cent) than those aged 18-44 (45 per cent). White individuals are significantly more likely to bet on Super Bowl LIX (54 per cent) compared to BIPOC Ontarians (42 per cent).

Staying onside

Of those planning to bet on the Super Bowl, the most common strategies to manage their gambling risk remain the same as last year: deciding on a pre-set betting limit (37 per cent), betting to have fun and not to make money (31 per cent), and not betting more to recoup losses (25 per cent).

A quarter of all respondents say they always or often feel anger or frustration at losing a bet (25 per cent), while a third sometimes do (36 per cent). This increases when placing bets while using substances. A third report their gambling has caused them to experience health problems, including feelings of stress or anxiety (36 per cent) over the last 12 months, and that they might have a problem with gambling (36 per cent). These rates are highest among BIPOC Ontarians and those aged 18-34.

As a result, more Super Bowl betters are now paying attention to mood and state of mind when they gamble. Encouragingly, a quarter will avoid betting when feeling emotionally distressed (25 per cent) and a fifth will refrain from betting while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (21 per cent).

To help keep online gambling safer, all regulated sportsbook websites have responsible gambling features. Of those who plan to use online sportsbooks to bet during the Super Bowl, a quarter read online information about the odds of winning and how certain games work (25 per cent) or use money limit-setting tools (23 per cent). A fifth use personalized spending reports or take a cooling off period (20 per cent). Notably, a third don’t plan on using any features to help them manage their betting (33 per cent).

Methodology

An online survey of 1,147 Ontario residents aged 18+ was completed between November 22 - December 6, 2024, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.9%, 19 times out of 20.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, there are resources to support you. Visit ResponsibleGambling.org to learn more.

ResponsibleGambling.org | LinkedIn: responsible-gambling-council |

Instagram: responsiblegamblingcouncil | Facebook: ResponsibleGamblingCouncil