Lifeward to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Commercial Strategy, Key Initiatives, and Financial Outlook on February 20, 2025

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, February 20, 2025, beginning at 10:00 am EST. The event will feature presentations and question-and-answer sessions by members of the executive leadership team on the Company's strategy, key initiatives, and financial outlook. To register for the webcast, click here.

In addition, the event will highlight innovative products from the Lifeward portfolio, including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, which addresses unmet medical needs for people with spinal cord injuries, and the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, standard of care for rehabilitation of a broad range of orthopedic and neurological conditions.

The Investor Event will be held virtually with a webcast available for investors, analysts, the media, and other interested parties who wish to join. The live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Lifeward website at GoLifeward.com.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

