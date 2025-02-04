REC Solar Appoints Colin Temme to General Counsel

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REC Solar , a leading nationwide developer of on-site solar and storage projects, has hired Colin Temme as General Counsel. Temme brings over a decade of experience in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and project finance and will provide legal advice and guidance to the Company as it grows its footprint and customer base across the U.S.

Temme joins REC Solar from Generate Capital, where he served as Associate General Counsel, structuring and negotiating mergers, acquisitions and project financing for community solar and fuel cell assets. He also led debt and equity investment strategies supporting sustainable infrastructure development, spanning community and utility-scale solar, microgrids, energy efficiency and fiber networks. Before that, Temme was Assistant General Counsel at The AES Corporation, where he played a key role in structuring and negotiating distributed generation solar and solar-plus-storage projects. He also built and led a legal team dedicated to AES’ distributed generation solar business.

“Colin is a terrific addition to the REC Solar team and its leadership. His experience in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, combined with his proven track record in legal leadership, will be a huge asset as we continue to grow in the solar industry,” said Robb Jetty, CEO of REC Solar. “We’re confident his expertise will help us navigate opportunities and challenges ahead to deliver even more value to our customers.”

"I am thrilled to join the REC Solar team to help grow the business and shape its future," said Colin Temme, General Counsel. "From my first interactions with REC Solar, I was drawn to the company’s strategy, direction and culture. The leadership team’s vision aligns with my professional experience, and I am excited to contribute from day one while embracing new challenges in this role."

This appointment is pivotal for REC Solar as it grows its business in tandem with the U.S. solar market and navigates a new policy environment. With energy demand rising by 2% annually, experts predict that the U.S. solar industry will grow by 34% in 2025 and by 17% in 2026 .

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar is a trusted leader in solar energy integration, delivering high-quality solar and energy storage solutions to businesses, universities, municipalities and more. REC Solar offers a seamless experience, from zero-upfront-cost financing to long-term ownership, operation and maintenance of solar projects. With decades of expertise, REC Solar is committed to providing every customer the same integrity and high-quality solutions and services that have made it a trusted solar company for the past 25+ years. Learn more about REC Solar at recsolar.com .