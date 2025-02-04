Ardena Completes Acquisition of Advanced Drug Product Manufacturing Facility from Catalent and Expands Bioanalytical Services in North America

Ghent, Belgium, 4th February 2025

Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and bioanalytical Contract Research Organization (CRO) with facilities in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Catalent’s state-of-the-art drug product manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Ardena’s strategic expansion into North America, strengthening its capabilities in late-stage and small-scale commercial manufacturing of oral drug products and further integrating its comprehensive suite of drug development services.

The Somerset, NJ facility encompasses over 50,000 sq ft of cGMP manufacturing space and is home to 200+ skilled scientists and technicians. It is a recognized Center of Excellence for advanced oral dosage forms, specializing in modified-release formulations, Hot Melt Extrusion for enhanced bioavailability, and the handling of controlled substances.

These capabilities complement Ardena’s existing expertise in Europe, enabling the delivery of tailored solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

Additionally, Ardena has announced the expansion of its Bioanalytical Services in North America by opening a brand new bioanalytical lab at the Somerset facility. The initial investment will include a new 2,500+ sq ft lab, expected to be operational by Q3 2025, providing advanced analytical testing services for both small and large molecules, mirroring Ardena’s European capabilities in immunochemistry, LC-MS/MS, flow cytometry, and qPCR platforms. This new state-of-the-art lab will provide enhanced support for global clinical trials programs.

“This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting biopharma innovators at every stage of drug development,” said Jeremie Trochu, Chief Executive Officer of Ardena. “The addition of the Somerset facility strengthens our ability to provide tailored, high-quality development and manufacturing solutions to our clients, while accelerating the international expansion of our fast-growing bioanalytical business.”

Trochu added: “We are thrilled to officially welcome the Somerset team into the Ardena family. Their deep scientific and technical expertise, their impeccable regulatory track record, and unwavering dedication to excellence, align perfectly with our mission of helping clients bring life-changing treatments to patients quickly and efficiently.”

The integration of advanced drug manufacturing and bioanalytical services in a single site in North America further empowers Ardena to accelerate the development of transformative therapies, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and client success.

About Ardena

Ardena is a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and bioanalytical Contract Research Organization (CRO) in precision medicine development of new, innovative, and complex molecules.

Ardena’s mission is to enable current and next-generation therapies to get into the clinic and to patients faster.

Ardena assists biopharmaceutical companies in navigating through the drug discovery and development process, by providing integrated solutions including nanomedicine, drug product and drug substance development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, bioanalytical services, and CMC regulatory support.

