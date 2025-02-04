D. Boral Capital Announces Approval as a Nasdaq Member

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Boral Capital, a premier Global Investment Bank focused on high-quality mid-market and growth issuers announces its approval as a Limited Underwriting Member of the Nasdaq Stock Market, one of the largest and most active securities exchanges in the world. As of February 3, 2025, D. Boral Capital was officially accepted, and this approval enables it to act as a principal lead underwriter under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5210(m).

D. Boral Capital’s membership in Nasdaq represents a significant milestone in the firm’s growth and evolution. As a lead underwriter for IPOs, this achievement enhances our ability to execute high-profile investment banking transactions and solidifies its position for continued growth and influence within the financial services sector.

David W. Boral, Founder & CEO, states: "D. Boral Capital's joining Nasdaq marks a significant milestone for the firm, highlighting steadfast dedication to providing outstanding services to our clients. This achievement grants us access to a platform renowned for its innovation, efficiency, and global presence—principles that deliver unmatched insight and value to both our client issuers and investors."

D. Boral Capital’s Nasdaq membership follows a period of significant growth, further reinforcing the firm’s dedication to ongoing innovation and excellence. D. Boral Capital looks forward to leveraging this membership to expand our capabilities and provide even greater value for our clients.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated over $23 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing approximately 300 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the documents the Company has filed or furnished or may file or furnish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com