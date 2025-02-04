Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2024, Declares Special Dividend, and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith.

On January 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors announced a 30.43% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.12 per common share—an increase of $0.028 per share over the quarterly dividend of $0.092 paid in each of the prior quarters last year1. This dividend will be payable on or about March 14, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025. In addition to this increase, the Board also approved a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per common share. This special dividend will be payable on or about March 21, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

"We are extremely pleased with the Company's strong financial performance in 2024, achieving net earnings of $21.8 million. As the Federal Reserve pivoted during the year and decreased interest rates for the first time since March of 2020, our team effectively managed our net interest margin, closing the year at 4.06%—an increase of 8 basis points from the prior year end," said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. "At the bank level, we achieved a 1.68% return on average assets and a 12.74% return on average equity, closing the year with a leverage ratio of 12.84%, placing us in the top 10% of our FDIC peer group* in terms of capital strength. As mentioned in our third-quarter earnings release, given our strong capital position at both the bank and holding company and solid cash position at the holding company, we have the ability and plan to retire the remaining $15.0 million in subordinated debt when the window for retirement opens in July 2025. With our robust capital levels and strong earnings performance, we are well-positioned to capitalize on strategic opportunities and drive continued organic growth within our existing footprint while continuing to grow value for our shareholders through earnings and dividends."

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.1 million, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.52, compared to $0.51 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, compared to $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $1.10 billion, versus $1.05 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.06 billion at year end 2023.

Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 206 basis points, compared to 218 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 and 192 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.79%, compared to 1.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Total assets remained level at $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023.

Earnings before income taxes totaled $23.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Full year net income of $21.8 million in 2024, compared to $19.3 million in 2023.

Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.68% for the full year 2024, compared to 1.55% for 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.72 in 2024, compared to $1.83 in 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity increased 9.81% or $17.5 million to $195.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $178.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value per share of $17.45 at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.79 at December 31, 2023.

Net loans grew $52.1 million, or 4.96%, during 2024.

The Bank’s asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.41%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 0.72% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.04% for 2024.

Bank-level efficiency ratio net of tax credit amortization expense was 53.30% in 2024, compared to 52.99% in 2023.

*as defined in the FDIC’s Uniform Bank Performance Report

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2024 and 2023 December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 53,898,138 $ 51,060,389 $ 2,837,749 5.56 % Federal funds sold 42,064,131 17,268,446 24,795,685 143.59 % Total cash and cash equivalents 95,962,269 68,328,835 27,633,434 40.44 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 9,726,716 7,875,780 1,850,936 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 215,836,502 240,205,635 (24,369,133 ) -10.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,032,800 1,029,600 3,200 0.31 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,116,074,659 1,063,772,222 52,302,437 4.92 % Less-allowance for loan losses (14,488,525 ) (14,291,923 ) (196,602 ) 1.38 % Loans, net 1,101,586,134 1,049,480,299 52,105,835 4.96 % Bank premises and equipment, net 12,780,014 13,188,353 (408,339 ) -3.10 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 776,979 1,126,156 (349,177 ) -31.01 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,338,964 1,679,989 (341,025 ) -20.30 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 21,898 3,611,235 (3,589,337 ) -99.39 % Accrued interest receivable 7,278,258 6,424,090 854,168 13.30 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,128,762 14,711,623 417,139 2.84 % Other assets 22,674,658 25,321,092 (2,646,434 ) -10.45 % Total Assets $ 1,493,605,658 $ 1,442,444,391 $ 51,161,267 3.55 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 325,534,335 $ 316,224,444 $ 9,309,891 2.94 % Interest bearing 939,354,005 909,976,336 29,377,669 3.23 % 1,264,888,340 1,226,200,780 38,687,560 3.16 % Other borrowed funds 19,019,372 27,151,283 (8,131,911 ) -29.95 % Lease liability for operating lease 776,979 1,126,156 (349,177 ) -31.01 % Accrued interest payable 2,111,093 1,059,226 1,051,867 99.31 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,206,717 8,773,430 2,433,287 27.73 % Total liabilities 1,298,002,501 1,264,310,875 33,691,626 2.66 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 10,688,723 10,645,508 43,215 0.41 % Paid in capital surplus 34,936,059 33,711,561 1,224,498 3.63 % Retained earnings 130,111,050 115,232,196 14,878,854 12.91 % Current year earnings 21,804,345 19,332,489 2,471,856 12.79 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,422,709 1,968,846 (546,137 ) -27.74 % Treasury Stock, at cost 95,498 shares (3,359,729 ) (2,757,084 ) (602,645 ) 21.86 % Total shareholders' equity 195,603,157 178,133,516 17,469,641 9.81 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,493,605,658 $ 1,442,444,391 51,161,267 3.55 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 72,453,630 $ 62,157,217 $ 10,296,413 16.57 % Interest income on securities 7,368,157 8,196,152 (827,995 ) -10.10 % Income on federal funds sold 851,717 627,235 224,482 35.79 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 1,699,224 1,214,072 485,152 39.96 % Other interest and dividend income 183,239 255,689 (72,450 ) -28.34 % Total interest and dividend income 82,555,967 72,450,365 10,105,602 13.95 % Interest Expense: Deposits 25,981,731 18,599,664 7,382,067 39.69 % Interest on other borrowed funds 1,548,980 2,148,019 (599,039 ) -27.89 % Interest on federal funds purchased 296 842 (546 ) -64.85 % Total interest expense 27,531,007 20,748,525 6,782,482 32.69 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 55,024,960 51,701,840 3,323,120 6.43 % Less-provision for loan losses 556,913 450,475 106,438 23.63 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,468,047 51,251,365 3,216,682 6.28 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,164,988 2,143,550 21,438 1.00 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,553,493 1,589,747 (36,254 ) -2.28 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- -- -- 0.00 % Gain on sales and calls of securities 182 -- 182 0.00 % Gain on sale of loans -- -- -- -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 417,139 378,079 39,060 10.33 % Other income 644,868 606,754 38,114 6.28 % Total noninterest income 4,780,670 4,718,130 62,540 1.33 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,050,416 17,414,685 1,635,731 9.39 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,223,832 2,250,663 (26,831 ) -1.19 % (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate 9,681 321,783 (312,102 ) 0.00 % Loss on sales of premises and equipment -- 54,269 (54,269 ) -100.00 % Tax credit amortization expense 2,920,825 2,733,248 187,577 6.86 % Other expenses 12,040,179 11,713,425 326,754 2.79 % Total noninterest expense 36,244,933 34,488,073 1,756,860 5.09 % Income Before Income Taxes 23,003,784 21,481,422 1,522,362 7.09 % Provision for income taxes 1,199,439 2,148,933 (949,494 ) -44.18 % Net Income $ 21,804,345 $ 19,332,489 2,471,856 12.79 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.72 $ 1.83 0.89 48.63 % Diluted $ 2.72 $ 1.83 0.89 48.63 % Per share amounts for December 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.





