Melissa Alert Service Revolutionizes Active Data Quality with Real-Time Alerts

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIF., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The critical nature of data accuracy has paved the way for Melissa’s newest data quality solution—the first of its kind to run automated checks giving businesses real-time insights into changes within their customer data. Melissa Alert Service is a transformative cloud-based contact management service (CMS) that promises to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and maintain the most accurate customer records for organizations across industries.

“As an all-in-one hub for data storage, validation, and monitoring, Melissa Alert Service represents a dramatic shift in how businesses manage data quality,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer at Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management solutions. “By continuously monitoring and updating customer data, this service eliminates manual checks, reduces errors, and ensures businesses always have the most accurate and actionable customer insights at their fingertips.”

Melissa Alert Service allows businesses to upload customer records, such as addresses and property data, into Melissa Vault, a secure cloud-based system. The Melissa Alert Service system continuously monitors these records against Melissa’s current data updates and automatically sends alerts when changes are detected. Whether it’s a change of address, updated property details, such as ownership transfers, the service empowers businesses to act on accurate data immediately.

Key Features and Benefits of the Melissa Alert Service:

Live Notifications : Automatically alerts users to changes in their customer or property records, ensuring up-to-date and reliable data

: Automatically alerts users to changes in their customer or property records, ensuring up-to-date and reliable data Comprehensive Monitoring : Tracks an array of daily, weekly, monthly data updates, including National Change of Address (NCOA), property ownership, and address corrections

: Tracks an array of daily, weekly, monthly data updates, including National Change of Address (NCOA), property ownership, and address corrections Scalable Solutions : Designed for businesses of all sizes, with flexible subscription tiers supporting up to one million records

: Designed for businesses of all sizes, with flexible subscription tiers supporting up to one million records Ease of Use : Offers seamless data uploads via FTP or API, enabling integration with CRM tools like HubSpot and other marketing platforms

: Offers seamless data uploads via FTP or API, enabling integration with CRM tools like HubSpot and other marketing platforms Future-Proofing: Provides businesses with a scalable platform for ongoing data monitoring and future alert capabilities, including weather events, vacancies, and deceased monitoring



“Whether you’re a marketing team managing campaigns or an insurance company monitoring properties, Melissa Alert Service provides unmatched convenience and accuracy,” said Phil Maitino, Chief Technology Officer at Melissa. “The service is flexible to accommodate user-scheduled jobs and data attributes required by your particular business—empowering businesses to focus on growth and customer satisfaction based on their specific needs.”

Melissa is offering subscription-based pricing tailored to business needs, starting at just $95 annually for up to 10,000 records. Higher tiers accommodate businesses managing up to one million records, ensuring scalability for organizations of all sizes.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

