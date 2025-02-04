Ecotourism Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 551.8 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recently published data, the market for global ecotourism in 2025 is expected to be around USD 270.5 billion, and by 2035, it is supposed to reach USD 551.8 billion with a high compound annual growth rate of 7.4% within the forecast period. This ecotourism sector has developed as an important segment of the global travel and tourism sector and is driven by the growing demand for sustainable, responsible travel practices.

Technology is becoming increasingly important in promoting and facilitating sustainable travel practices. For example, online booking platforms such as Booking.com are introducing eco-friendly filters to assist travelers in finding sustainable accommodations, while carbon offsetting programs are becoming more common in the aviation industry. Other technology-enabled initiatives include eco-tourism apps that provide information on sustainable tourism destinations and activities, as well as smart tourism systems that assist destinations in managing their environmental impact.

Ecotourism is increasingly being viewed as a way to support conservation efforts while also educating travelers about environmental issues. Many ecotourism activities, such as wildlife safaris, bird watching, and marine conservation projects, prioritize conservation and education. Travelers who participate in these activities not only support conservation efforts but also gain a better understanding of environmentalism and the challenges it faces.

Key Drivers of Ecotourism Growth

The growth in the market can be attributed to several factors, including rising consumer awareness about sustainability, climate change, and the importance of biodiversity conservation. Travelers are becoming more conscientious about their environmental impact and seeking eco-friendly travel options that promote the protection of natural ecosystems and engage local communities.

In addition, the policies and initiatives supported by governments to promote conservation, as well as technological advancement that makes sustainable travel more affordable, are driving the market further. The influence of social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, through which ecotourism destinations are promoted across the globe, has also further driven demand for sustainable tourism.

Regional Insights into the Ecotourism Market

USA: The U.S. ecotourism market is expected to cross USD 82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4%. There is a growing preference for eco-friendly travel, with nearly 68% of American tourists opting for sustainable travel options.

India: India's ecotourism industry is expected to surpass USD 41 billion by 2035, driven by the increasing popularity of destinations like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman Islands.

Turkey: With a projected valuation of USD 25 billion by 2035, Turkey is gaining attention for its biodiversity and rich cultural heritage.

UK: The UK's ecotourism sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2035, with 65% of tourists prioritizing sustainability.





Key Takeaways from the Ecotourism Market

Increased consumer awareness of sustainability and climate change is driving the demand for eco-friendly travel options.

Social media platforms are significantly influencing ecotourism by promoting sustainable destinations and inspiring eco-conscious travelers.

Technological innovations, like VR and renewable energy accommodations, are reshaping sustainable tourism.

Nature and wildlife tourism generates over 50% of the global ecotourism market revenue.

Millennials (26-35 age group) are driving the shift toward sustainable tourism practices and eco-friendly travel options.

Virtual tourism tools are reducing environmental impacts while promoting awareness and supporting conservation efforts.

“Technological advancements, such as virtual reality and eco-conscious accommodations, are fundamentally reshaping the ecotourism industry. These innovations are creating more immersive, sustainable travel experiences while driving a shift towards greener practices and greater environmental responsibility.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Ecotourism Market

Rising Consumer Awareness of Sustainability : Increased global awareness about environmental issues, such as climate change and biodiversity loss, drives demand for more eco-friendly travel options and sustainable tourism practices.

: Increased global awareness about environmental issues, such as climate change and biodiversity loss, drives demand for more eco-friendly travel options and sustainable tourism practices. Government Support and Policies : Worldwide, governments have been implementing policies that encourage conservation, eco-friendly infrastructure, and community-based tourism, thus fostering a conducive environment for the development of ecotourism.

: Worldwide, governments have been implementing policies that encourage conservation, eco-friendly infrastructure, and community-based tourism, thus fostering a conducive environment for the development of ecotourism. Technological Innovations The incorporation of, among others, virtual reality and eco-friendly accommodations as well as mobile applications that promote sustainable travel patterns is enhancing the ecotourism experience while promoting value-driven environmental and social behaviors.

The incorporation of, among others, virtual reality and eco-friendly accommodations as well as mobile applications that promote sustainable travel patterns is enhancing the ecotourism experience while promoting value-driven environmental and social behaviors. Cultural and Environmental Preservation : With the growth of interest in natural landscapes, wildlife, and local cultures, tourists are beginning to look for destinations that preserve these values and create a rising ecotourism market.

: With the growth of interest in natural landscapes, wildlife, and local cultures, tourists are beginning to look for destinations that preserve these values and create a rising ecotourism market. Social Media Influence : Instagram and TikTok are the leading channels that promote destinations for eco-tourism. They have a wave of interest in sustainable travel through visually appealing content and influencer marketing.

: Instagram and TikTok are the leading channels that promote destinations for eco-tourism. They have a wave of interest in sustainable travel through visually appealing content and influencer marketing. Changing Travel Preferences: The younger generation, especially the Millennials and Gen Z, want to travel sustainably. Therefore, they choose low-impact tourism experiences that support conservation and community engagement.

How is Eco-longing Tourism Contributing Towards Ecotourism Market Growth?

Tourists can enjoy Eco tours in many forms. There are many ways to make the trip more sustainable. For instance, eco-lodging tourism is expanding its penetration in the market. Eco-tourists choose accommodations that are built by keeping sustainability and environment-friendly attributes in mind. In eco-lodging tourism, one can enjoy staying at various locations from eco-resorts to natural settings or from hostels to hotels made with sustainable materials. Even there is a good opportunity for them to enjoy various ecotourism activities such as hiking, kayaking, or bird watching for the tourists.

People are better aware of sustainable tourism owing to improved access to information via the Internet and various awareness campaigns launched by governments. Ecotourism allows the preservation of the natural environment while facilitating sustainable development for the local communities.

Also, many countries are converting their respective cities into sustainable tourism destinations that not only generate job opportunities but also preserve nature, local culture, and wildlife. Examples of some of these are Dubai, Doha, and Manama.

In the coming years, the demand for eco-longing tourism is expected to rise, creating a conducive environment for ecotourism market growth.





Competitive Landscape of the Ecotourism Market

Regional differences determine the competitive landscape in the ecotourism sector. Large operators, such as Intrepid Travel and G Adventures, dominate this market by applying economies of scale and digital competencies. The smaller firms usually focus on niche markets, targeting specific services such as customized cultural tours and projects focused on conservation.

Recent Development in Ecotourism Market

In January 2025, G Adventures launched its twelfth annual G-Normous travel agent incentive program, active until April 30. It includes a contest for travel advisors, with the grand prize at USD 10,000, complimentary trips, and many other advantages. The more trips sold by a travel advisor through G Adventures, the better their chances of getting a win. In addition, throughout the first four months of this year, G Adventures will introduce new discounts for travel advisors, bonus commission periods, and highlighted destinations.



Key Companies Profiled

China CYTS Tours Holding

Farm To Farm Tours

Royal Arabian Destination Management

A.C.T. Tours

AAA Travel

AGRILYS Voyages

Agriturismo France

AL VERNETO

Altour

American Express Global Business Travel

Bay Farm Tours

BCD Travel

Big Five Tours & Expeditions Inc

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Global Ecotourism Market

By Type

Nature & Wildlife

Cultural

Rural



By Tour Type

Individual Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveler



By Tourism Channel

Online Platforms

Travel Agencies

Direct Bookings

Luxury Tour Operators

Online Platforms



By Tourist Type

Domestic

International

By Demography

Men

Women

Children



By Age Group

15 to 25 years

26 to 35 years

36 to 45 years

46 to 55 years

56 to 65 years

Over 65 years

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA



