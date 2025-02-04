CarbonBuilt Acquires Jolley Concrete and Block

DANIELSON, Conn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonBuilt® has acquired Jolley Concrete and Block , a family-owned concrete producer that provides masonry, retaining wall and paver products, as well as ready-mix concrete. CarbonBuilt will upgrade the existing concrete block plant with its proprietary decarbonization technology to become the first commercial producer of ultra-low carbon concrete products in New England. As part of the transaction, CarbonBuilt has sold the ready-mix operation to Sterling Concrete Corp., a ready-mix concrete supplier based in Massachusetts. CarbonBuilt’s acquisition and decarbonization of Jolley Concrete is being supported by TheNewClimate, Inc. , the Schmidt Family Foundation , and Meta .

“The acquisition of Jolley Concrete builds on CarbonBuilt’s years of technology development and commercial deployment,” said Michelle Carvin, CEO of CarbonBuilt. “We are thrilled to welcome the Jolley Concrete team to CarbonBuilt, and we look forward to growing the business together. We are building a platform of deeply decarbonized concrete manufacturing plants and forging partnerships that will transform the future of the masonry and hardscapes industry.”

CarbonBuilt Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Michelle Carvin appointed CEO

To execute the Company’s growth strategy, Michelle Carvin has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, succeeding her role as Chief Financial Officer. With extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions within the industrial sector during her tenure at Goldman Sachs, Carvin is well-equipped to lead CarbonBuilt’s growth through strategic acquisitions, vertical integration into concrete manufacturing and the deployment of CarbonBuilt’s technology at scale.

Brian Bush joins as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Brian Bush has been appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer, bringing valuable experience from his roles at Austin Block & Quarry, Partanna and Oldcastle. Bush will oversee operational excellence across CarbonBuilt's manufacturing operations.

Conor Cooper appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Conor Cooper, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, previously served as CarbonBuilt’s Head of Business Development and President of Oldcastle APG’s Anchor division in the Northeast. Leveraging his extensive network and experience in the region, Cooper will drive CarbonBuilt’s commercial strategy and growth in New England.

About CarbonBuilt

CarbonBuilt is an ultra-low carbon concrete producer and supplier within the masonry and hardscapes sector. CarbonBuilt’s Carbon XPRIZE-winning, proprietary process replaces cement in concrete with the Reversa® binder, formulated from low-cost industrial byproduct materials, that reacts with CO₂ to achieve permanent carbon sequestration. CarbonBuilt is the first concrete technology company to commercially demonstrate a reduction in the embodied carbon of concrete by up to 70% relative to industry averages, while simultaneously lowering production costs. Decarbonized concrete products made by CarbonBuilt meet all industry performance standards and can be sold at price parity to the incumbent product. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a877a423-a1fa-49ab-b8c7-16618dd90f8d