Aston Martin Aramco Takes Flight with Atlas Air Worldwide as Official Logistics Partner

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (or “Atlas”), a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, along with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, today announced a new multi-year partnership between the two companies. Under the agreement, Atlas will serve as the team's Official Logistics Partner, facilitating the efficient global transport of critical air freight to Formula One® events around the world.

As the world’s largest operator of 747 freighters, Atlas is a leader in delivering critical air cargo solutions to a diverse range of clients, including those in sports and entertainment. This partnership will leverage Atlas’s logistics expertise to optimize operational performance across Aston Martin Aramco’s global operations.

Beyond logistics, this partnership brings together two industry leaders, sharing an unwavering dedication to leading their respective fields. Aston Martin Aramco and Atlas will collaborate to share expertise and develop new ideas with the aim of improving logistics efficiency, advancing technology, and promoting sustainable practices.

To mark this partnership, Atlas branding will debut on the AMR25, as well as on the race suits of drivers and mechanics, when they are launched ahead of the 2025 Formula One® season. This collaboration marks the first appearance of Atlas branding on an F1 car and team uniforms, highlighting the significance of the partnership.

Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide, said: “We are proud to expand our relationship within Formula One® through our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey alongside an organization that thrives on a global stage, driven by precision, performance, and innovation. Both of our companies share an unwavering commitment to excellence and a bold vision to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Ben Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, said: “We are delighted to welcome Atlas Air Worldwide as our Official Logistics Partner ahead of the 2025 season. Logistics is the lifeblood of a Formula One® team, and the ability to transport freight seamlessly as we race across the globe is critical to our success. Atlas’ leadership in aviation logistics and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our core values of innovation, performance, and excellence.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles, which today includes the DB12, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707, and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll’s leadership.

The team has since made significant investments, notably opening the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone in 2023, featuring sustainable design and a cutting-edge wind tunnel set to be operational in 2025.

On-track, the driver line-up features the experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso, supported by Test and Reserve Drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, along with Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa and Young Development Driver Jak Crawford. Aston Martin Aramco also races in the all-female F1® Academy series, with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann competing under the mentorship of the team’s F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team’s commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

