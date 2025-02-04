$1.22 Trillion Opportunities in the Global Spirits Market to 2028 with Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Suntory, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, and Hite Jinro Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Spirits Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spirits sector recorded value sales of $797.7 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach to $1.22 trillion in 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region accounting for a value share of 53.1%. In 2023, the top five companies in the global spirits sector accounted for a combined volume share of 20.5%.

Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Diageo was the leading company, with a volume share of 7.6%, followed by Pernod Ricard (4.6%), Suntory Holdings (3%), The Mark Anthony Group of Companies (2.8%), and Hite Jinro (2.5%). Hypermarkets & supermarkets led the global spirits sector, with a value share of 34.8% that year. Glass was the most used packaging material, accounting for a volume share of 70.7% in 2023.



The health and wellness trend continues to expand, with an increasing number of consumers striving lead healthier lives. In response to this trend, manufacturers are incorporating zero and low alcohol by volume (ABV) options into their product lines to appeal to health-focused consumers. There is increasing consumer demand for transparency regarding ingredients and health information on labels. This has led to calls for clearer labeling that reflects the contents of the products accurately. Consumers who prioritize health are increasingly looking for spirits alternatives that are free from artificial ingredients and pesticides. Consequently, there has been a rise in the popularity of spirits crafted from natural ingredients.



Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the overall alcoholic beverages industry, including spirits, over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2023-28, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global spirits sector in 2023. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, on trade, convenience stores, and others. Others include cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, vending machines, e-retailers, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of spirits.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Global Overview

Americas Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview

Eastern Europe Overview

MEA Overview

Western Europe Overview

Spirits: Global Challenges

Shift in Alcoholic Beverages Value Share Patterns

Change in Value Share in the Overall Alcoholic Beverages Industry, 2023-28

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels: Americas, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Asia-Pacific, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Eastern Europe, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: MEA, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Western Europe, 2018-28

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Country Deep Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Suntory Holdings

The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

Hite Jinro

