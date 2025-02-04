Ukraine Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 16.1% in 2025 Before Registering Growth Between 9% and 11% Between 2026-2028

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Ukraine to expand by 21.7% in 2024, following a very lose base in 2023 caused by the industry being severely impacted by war. Growth in 2024 has been mainly channeled through investment in transport infrastructure, well as housing, and industrial construction projects.

According to the Ukraine State Statistics Service, the index of completed construction works in the country increased by 37.1% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2024. In monetary terms, the volume of completed construction works during this period reached UAH82.4 billion ($2 billion), with engineering construction being the largest sector in H1 2024 growing by 46.1% YoY during the period.

Non-residential construction, in general increased by 31.6% YoY, while residential construction increased by 16.8% YoY in H1 2024. By type of construction, new construction accounted for 43.7% of the total volume of completed construction works in H1 2024, while repair accounted for 29.4% and reconstruction and technical re-equipment accounted for 26.9%.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Ukraine to expand by 16.1% in 2025, before registering annual growths in the range of 9% and 11% between 2026 and 2028. Growth over this period will be supported by foreign and domestic investments to rebuild the country's infrastructure that has been damaged by the war with Russia.

German and Austrian companies have already planned ventures to replace the infrastructure and defense stock, while Denmark has so far donated EUR120 million ($130 million) to rebuild the shipbuilding hub of Mykolaiv. In the initial part of the forecast period, the industry's growth will be supported by allocations as part of the 2025 Budget. By the second reading of the 2025 draft budget (as of mid-November 2024), the planned expenditure for 2025 totaled UAH3.9 trillion ($97.5 billion).



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eudal

