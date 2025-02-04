Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Publishes Positive Reimbursement Policy for the Nerivio® REN Wearable for Acute and Preventive Treatment of Migraine

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theranica , a prescribed neuromodulation therapeutics company, today announced a coverage decision from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Massachusetts for the Nerivio® REN wearable, extending access to nearly three million people. This FDA-cleared, non-drug migraine treatment is available for both acute and preventive migraine management in adults and children aged 8 and older.

Migraine affects one billion people worldwide, and many of those individuals have comorbid conditions that may be contraindicated for a prescription medication, or may cause a drug-drug interaction, or can’t tolerate the systemic side effects from prescription medication, or simply prefer a non-drug option for treating and preventing migraine. This announcement is a significant milestone for individuals living with migraine disease, providing them access to an effective, non-disruptive, and drug-free treatment that can be used for both preventive and/or acute care.

"The decision by BCBS Massachusetts to cover the Nerivio REN wearable marks a significant advancement in closing the gap of access and affordability for a population that needs a nonpharmacologic treatment, such as children, women in their reproductive years, and people with comorbidities," said Shivang Joshi, MD, MPH, RPh, FAHS, Director of Headache Medicine and Clinical Research, Community Neuro Services & Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of Massachusetts. "Many people are understandably hesitant to rely on prescription drugs due to side effects, making an effective, drug-free option like the Nerivio REN wearable an excellent treatment option. This announcement, alongside other recent coverage decisions, is a crucial step toward ensuring that all people living with migraine can access the care they need to thrive."

Over the last 12 months, several health insurance plans have already made the decision to add the Nerivio REN wearable to their coverage policies, bringing the total number of Americans covered for this treatment to 30 million. These include Highmark Inc., BCBS of North Dakota, and the Medicaid plans of D.C., Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

“BCBS Massachusetts’ coverage decision, following a thorough clinical evaluation by their medical technology assessment committee, is commendable" said Alon Ironi, CEO of Theranica. "Migraine is a complex neurological disorder, and people living with migraine must have affordable access to a variety of evidence based, clinically meaningful, prescribed therapies – including effective, non-pharmacological treatments. More insurance companies need to recognize the REN wearable as a first-line treatment for migraine, based on its proven efficacy and safety. Theranica is committed to working with the leaders of the remaining health insurance companies to close the gap and make Nerivio reimbursable for every American living with migraine – be it a child, adolescent, or adult.”

About Nerivio

Controlled by a smartphone app and self-administered, the Nerivio REN wearable is a complete migraine care treatment that wraps around the upper arm and uses sub-painful Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to activate nociceptive nerve fibers in the arm. These fibers send signals that trigger a descending pain management mechanism in the brain called conditioned pain modulation (CPM), which turns off migraine pain and associated symptoms without medication. In simpler terms, the upper arm is stimulated to unleash a natural process in the brain to abort or relieve migraine headaches and other associated symptoms. Each treatment lasts 45 minutes and is applied every other day for prevention or at the start of a migraine attack for acute treatment. Outside of the U.S., Nerivio is available, with prescription, in India, the UK, Germany, Spain, South Africa, and Israel.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side-effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship wearable, Nerivio, is the first FDA-cleared prescribed migraine REN wearable for acute and/or preventive treatment of migraine. Nerivio has been used in more than one million migraine treatments in the U.S., including by adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Learn more by visiting our websites, theranica.com and nerivio.com , and following us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and Facebook .

