Asia Pacific Organizations Directory 2025, with Profiles of Intergovernmental and International Non-Governmental Organizations in Nearly 40 Asian Pacific Countries

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory profiles intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations active in nearly 40 Asian Pacific countries and territories.

The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations provides details of:

Intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their subsidiary and related bodies

International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally, sporting bodies, educational institutions, etc.

Organizations of special type - networks, religious orders, treaty secretariats

All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!

The entries on the organizations give details of:

Organization names - including multilingual variants

Names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.

Addresses of main offices with telephone, fax numbers, e-mail addresses, and website URLs

Organization structure and finances

History and aims

Working languages

Activities and events

Memberships by country

Relationships between organizations

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this volume.

The entries on organizations listed are arranged alphabetically. Comprehensive indexes are included to aid searches. For anyone interested in sourcing key data and organisations throughout Asia look no further than this authoritative and renowned publication.

Countries Profiled:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

China

Fiji

Guam

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kiribati

North Korea

South Korea

Laos

Malaysia

Micronesia

Mongolia

Nepal

New Zealand

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Vanuatu

Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyskqg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.