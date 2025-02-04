Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Organizations Funding Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Directory deals with the funding of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) by international organizations and foundations, and the joint projects are undertaken by the two.

The International Organizations Funding Directory is an invaluable guide to the booming third sector, as well as a record of the undertakings of the major international organizations. Each major international organization is profiled in its own chapter, where its subordinate sections, institutions, departments, and directorates will feature, along with the projects they run in partnership with important local, national, or international NGOs.

Projects included are those run in collaboration with local, national or international NGOs, which are influential on a national or international scale. Projects are included in any area of NGO activity, including development aid; rural development; environment and conservation; women's empowerment; civil society promotion; medicine and health; culture and art; economic reform; education and human rights.

Each entry, where relevant, includes information on the following: name and aims of the organization, department or project; activities; geographical area of activity; financial information (grants disbursed); restrictions (e.g. project run in a certain area, no grants to individuals, grants made through a specific NGO, etc.); how to apply for funding; publications; and principal staff. These details are supplemented by full contact details, including internet and e-mail addresses.

In addition, the directory contains comprehensive index sections detailing the geographical area covered by projects and the type of activity funded.

Entries:

Only projects run on an international or broad national scale are included

All projects included are run in collaboration with local, national, or international NGOs, or are funded by these organizations

The directory is indexed by geographical area of activity and by type of enterprise

Full contact details are provided for each entry, as well as:

the name and aims of the organization, department, or project; . activities;

geographical area of activity;

grants disbursed;

restrictions on the project or grant;

how to apply for funding; publications

principal staff.

The International Organizations Funding Directory is an indispensable resource for all those needing a reliable source of international funding for nonprofit organization indexes are provided.

Countries Covered:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Turkey

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Venezuela

