Lacoste Unveils New Boutique in Vancouver’s CF Pacific Centre

Vancouver, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lacoste, the iconic brand and pioneer of fashion-sport, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store at CF Pacific Centre located at 701 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, CF Pacific Centre is a premier shopping destination that attracts both locals and tourists alike. The new store offers an immersive experience into Lacoste’s lifestyle universe and features a wide range of products, including classic polo shirts, stylish outerwear, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Celebrate the essence of timeless elegance as Lacoste warmly invites the community to attend the grand opening on Saturday, February 15 - Sunday, February 16.

Step into a world where classic style meets creativity and modern sophistication and discover the latest collections that embody the spirit of Lacoste. Enjoy exclusive customizations & delightful surprises that reflect Lacoste’s iconic heritage and commitment to quality.

For more information about Lacoste and the latest collections, please visit Lacoste.ca and follow Lacoste on social media at @lacoste on Instagram and @lacoste on TikTok.



About Lacoste

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and kids.

At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression. In every collection, in every line, Lacoste’s timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile’s aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, Lacoste pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons.

The Lacoste elegance - both universal and timeless - brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other’s values and differences. Lacoste is established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops. For further information on Lacoste: https://corporate.lacoste.com/fr/accueil/ Lacoste is one of the inspiring brands driven by passionate people of the MF Brands Group, alongside Aigle, Gant, Tecnifibre and The Kooples ( https://mf-brands.com/ ).







